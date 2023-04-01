Carlisle United vs Tranmere Rovers: League Two Preview, Gameweek 40, 2023

Good Friday will provide some huge games that will impact both sides of the table, and in Carlisle United’s case, their fixture against Tranmere Rovers could be pivotal to their promotion.

The Cumbrians are engrossed in a captivating promotion race that looks to be going to the wire, but Carlisle are just outside the automatic promotion places, so have become involved in the chasing pack.

This could prove to be favourable as this season, Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town looked destined for League One, until a good run from Carlisle spearheaded by a fine run from Boxing Day up until the start of February saw them in a position where automatic promotion was at their destiny, so to keep up a push for promotion, a win would prove vital.

On the other hand, poor results has meant Tranmere's season has petered out with only pride left to realistically play for, but Rovers won't be slowing down as they search for a first win under the temporary stewardship of Ian Dawes.

Both of his opening games have ended in 1-1 stalemates and both have shown sides of an improving outfit. The most recent encounter saw welcomes bonuses of returning players to the side and a fortunate free-kick which earned Tranmere a point, but it's about time Tranmere chalk up a win, and three points on Friday would be a boost.

Team news

Carlisle

Morgan Feeney and Fin Beck both only lasted the first half in Saturday’s defeat to Leyton Orient, so their injury concerns may mean a spell on the sidelines and missing the Tranmere fixture.

This is nevertheless a blow to Carlisle, but the rest of the squad is ready for Friday’s fixture.

Tranmere

A welcome boost for Tranmere was that Kane Hemmings is finally back and amongst the squad, and after a cameo display off the bench after replacing Joel Mumbongo on Friday, he’ll be hoping to return to the starting 11.

After many brilliant weeks in net for Tranmere, Joe Murphy’s injury meant he was replaced by the Pole Mateusz Hewelt on Friday, and even if he returns, the performance of Hewelt in between the sticks may mean he’ll be subject to a spot on the bench.

Likely Lineups

Carlisle

Holy; Gibson, Huntington, Barclay, Mellish, Armer; Moxon, Guy, McCalmont; Patrick, Dennis

Tranmere

Hewelt; Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; Hughes, Merrie, Hendry, Hawkes; Saunders, Hemmings

Players to watch

Kristian Dennis (Carlisle)

A man ready for League One it seems after his displays for the Cumbrians this term, Kristian Dennis has been outstanding for Carlisle this season, upping his game drastically.

After many disappointing years in front of goal, with his latest goal return at a low of two, he’s now showing his full ability which attracted many clubs to him, with Dennis netting 17 times, with his tally only bettered by Northampton’s Sam Hoskins and Andy Cook.

Dennis has an ora about him which makes him increasingly difficult to deal with, so Tranmere are going to have to keep close tabs of him.

Josh Hawkes (Tranmere)

Despite the goals drying up of late, Hawkes is a player who can spark a game into life with his tricky footwork and an eye for goal, which has seen him as Tranmere’s leading scorer.

Hawkes has netted eight times throughout the season for Rovers, matching Kane Hemmings’ goal return, three of which have came since the turn of the year.

A replica of his form which has branded him as a dangerous player and Carlisle will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Brunton Park, Carlisle.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 BST on Friday, April 7.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can follow along to the match through both teams social media and respective BBC's channel's

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game via either club website, paying as little as £2.50 for commentary.