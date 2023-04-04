Chesterfield vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 42, 2023

Both sides will be craving three points on Good Friday, Chesterfield aiming to secure a third-place finish which would see them automatically into the playoff semi-finals, while York City look to ensure their National League status on their returning season.

The Spireites enter this game off the back of last Saturday's goalless draw with Maidenhead, as the Magpies frustrated their opponents to hamper their hopes of edging Woking to third.

In terms of the Minstermen, they have had a couple of fewer days in training since last in action, but have been given a momentum boost with an important 1-0 win over Barnet, super striker Shaqai Forde wrapping up the points with a first-half goal.

Not only that, but Yeovil's Tuesday night defeat means the gap between City and the drop remains at eight points with a nerve-wracking five matches to go.

Although home fixtures are the crucial ones, to nick even a point at the Technique Stadium would be good, it doesn't help that the Spireites are the fourth-highest scoring side in the division -

Team News

Chesterfield

A definite absence for the Spireites this Friday will be Manny Oyeleke, who has been injured for the entirety of the season.

Five-goal Armando Dobra will also be watching from the sidelines for this one, while striker Akwasi Asante might make the bench depending on his match fitness.

York City

Like Chesterfield, the Minstermen have a confirmed injury in Nathan Thomas - the winger isn't expected to return to action this season.

Midfielder Dan Pybus has been missing through a calf problem since the 3-0 defeat to Wrexham a couple of weeks ago.

A notable omission at right-back on Monday saw the in-form Ryan Fallowfield out of the lineup, and his absence may carry over into the Chesterfield trip.

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross' recovery has taken slightly longer than initially expected after suffering a concussion in February and probably won't be back for the Easter clash.

Likely Lineups

Chesterfield

Fitzsimons, King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire, Jones, Banks, Mandeville, Dallas, Colclough, McCallum

York City

Whitley, Hurst, Duckworth, Ellis, Crookes, Whittle, Dyson, McLaughlin, Hancox, John-Lewis, Forde

Key Players

Ryan Colclough (Chesterfield)

Signing on from Altrincham during the January transfer window, Spireites fans had high hopes for their new recruit who already had seven goals to his name when joining.

And the 28-year-old made sure not to disappoint - although having a slow start to life at the Technique Stadium, he sprung into action in late February, going on a run that saw him score five goals in four games.

But Colclough isn't likely to be content with that, and will surely want to end the season on higher figures, securing a third-place finish for Chesterfield in the process.

Chesterfield's Ryan Colclough could be the key to a third-place finish (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Shaqai Forde (York City)

He may have only been on loan with the Minstermen since the New Year, but young Shaq Forde has already climbed up to second in the goalscoring charts, with just skipper Lenell John-Lewis claiming more goals.

Across all fifteen games the forward has appeared in this campaign, he has managed to net eight times, including an impressive hat trick on his home debut.

However recently, he has undergone a rare three games without a goal but Monday saw him restore his usual form with a match-winning strike against Barnet, and he will be hoping to build on that this Friday.

Shaq Forde has impressed hugely in his time with the Minstermen (Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC)

Previous Meetings

Three of the last five games between Chesterfield and York City have seen the points shared.

25/10/2022: York City 1-1 Chesterfield (National League)

28/01/2014: York City 0-2 Chesterfield (League Two)

22/10/2013: Chesterfield 2-2 York City (League Two)

26/12/2012: Chesterfield 3-0 York City (League Two)

08/09/2012: York City 2-2 Chesterfield (League Two)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Chesterfield's Technique Stadium.

The 10,500-seater has been home to the Spireites since it's opening in 2010.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST, along with all other National League fixtures taking place on Good Friday.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase, and are cheaper to buy online in advance rather than on the day.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV for just £9.50.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio York and 1866 Sport, while both clubs and Jorvik Radio will provide match updates via their social media channels.