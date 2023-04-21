Jurgen Klopp: 'Decline surprising but Reds must learn from lessons of trying season'

Jurgen Klopp admits that he was surprised by his side's decline this season but insists that they will learn from their mistakes and bounce back.

The Reds currently sit in eight place in the Premier League, nine points adrift of Newcastle United, who occupy the final Champions League qualification place.

“We learnt this season, a lot, how it doesn’t work out. From a counter-pressing monster to non-existing counter-pressing, I thought it was a long away but it was pretty quick, like bam-bam.

Getting back to make it really natural, that is not that easy, especially during a season when you constantly play next game.

If counter-pressing would just work by telling the boys ‘don’t forget to counter-press’, then it would be really easy.

Front line defending was not great, that’s why midfield was in between, that’s why the last line was very often over the last years very much the discussion about our last line is too high, too risky.

That developed because high-last line always good, Had speed, Ali to sort the things, all of a sudden when we didn’t defend that well upfront anymore, all of sudden the last line was too high.

How can your realise that in a second, so what do you stop, tell the last line deeper or tell the front line defend better.

That was the case last year slightly, when we always discussed being 1-0 down had to chance the game in that moment.

Before we start chasing the game, very often it was not like we were up to speed immediately.

Things over the years which can happen when you realise it and try to sort it but you have to turn the right screws.

Now we now how it doesn’t work, last year, when it didn’t work out we still got the result.

I read now Pep said 'we are exhausted', I’m pretty sure he will tell the boys anyway ‘we have to give our all’ and they will do but it is really tough.

This year we have more time in the period where we usually don’t have time to train because we have games every three days, now it’s two weeks again where we play every three games.

I want to really use the training time we have to create already something we can build on for next year, how to play, how to bring the boys together.

Lucho was in for half a year, sensational, then was out injured pretty much, so is he now settled, of course not, but now we have time to bring him step by step into the team.

If Darwin came in a year like three years ago, when we absolutely flying for a striker it was pure joy to play with us, each ball ends up in the box. He has still get more used to things we do, same for Cody.

Diogo, awful year so far with injuries and these kind of things that is what we want to do, same in midfield.

Unfortunately, Stefan is now not with us because of long term injury but he will be afk for pre-season and that is good.

The future has started already, let me say it like this.

If we don’t qualify for any kind of European completion, would be a massive dissapoinent, but we should make sure that we didn’t waste time in that period.

Pre-season will be quite long, but it is pretty short to prepare for a long season, and so I hope we can take some things from this season which are more useful than just telling us that was the wrong way."

Firmino's impact on Gakpo

On Cody Gakpo specifically and comparisons with Roberto Firmino, the German was full of praise for both players, however he shied away from directly comparing the two.

“If you watched international football and you didn’t pick up anything from Bobby Firmino it would be a really bad decision.

I think Bobby in this role is an inspiration for pretty much every player in a similar position that is clear.

Cody Gakpo scores against Leeds (Photo: Stu Forster/GETTY Images)

For Cody, he is 23 years old, was captain of his former club, I had no clue how that happens that early, then when he arrived, you realise, super smart kid, really open, real team player on top of that really good footballer.

Can play this position, can play wide, can play the centre, real nine, little bit higher or double striker, can play that as well.

He can create his own way, it is not like we have to it exactly, nobody can do it like Bobby because nobody is Bobby, so I think you have to find your own way.

I thought Cody since he is here did exceptionally well, we didn’t do that well, that was for a new player. Super difficult, to come in a team that is not clicking.

When we do better, people realise, maybe his performance as well a bit more positive.

From his first day since he is here, a real joy to work with.”

He also confirmed that fans should expect to see Firmino again before the end of the season despite his injury.

Asked whether the Brazilian would be back this season, Klopp replied: "I really hope so and I think so aswell."

Milner contract extension

The 55-year-old confirmed that there have been no discussions about a contract extension for James Milner, despite his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

He confirmed that there will be no update "until we have something to say about it, whenever that will be."