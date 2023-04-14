Jurgen Klopp: 'We have to work with what we have'

Jurgen Klopp refused to comment specifically on reports that Liverpool have ended their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

However, what he did say was pretty indicative that they have moved on to alternative targets.

"Nothing to say to be honest. If we don't speak about players we sign or not sign, why would we now speak about these types of speculation."

"It is not about Jude Bellingham, I never understood why we constantly talk about things we theoretically cannot have, we cannot have six players in the summer, for everybody is £100m."

"You have to realise what we can do then we have to work with it. We are not children."

"Ask a five-year-old at Christmas, what do you want? and they tell you I want to have a Ferrari, you wouldn't say that is a good idea, you would say no, it is too expensive and anyway you cannot drive it."

"That is how it is, if this kid spends his whole life unhappy because he cannot get a Ferrari, that would be a really sad life, it is just what can you do, then you do it."

"It is always how I have worked, whatever I want, what we need, we try absolutely everything to get it, but there are moments when you have to accept that this or that is not possible for us, then you step aside and do different stuff."

A tough challenge on Monday

Leeds United currently sit 16th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone. whilst the Reds are 8th, 12 points behind Manchester United, who occupy the final top-four place.

The German is under no illusion about exactly how hard a task it will be for his men to come away with three points at Elland Road.

"Big fight, massive fight, with the situation Leeds are in. [Last game] they got a proper knock, a tough one, we expect them to be absolutely on their toes.

Proper atmosphere, it will be a tough one, but we have to build now again on two games where we were good, especially the second half against Arsenal, which was obviously really good, we have to build on that and that's what we will try.

We have nothing to lose, we are in a position where we don't want to be in the table, the things we tried so far this season didn't work out properly or consistently.

We had a long training week and now we have to make sure that we did the right stuff and bring it on the pitch, Leeds will go with all they have, we have to go with all we have.

You can go through pretty much everything that is important in football, we have really time to train. Massive difference, a week where you turn into a coach again, I enjoyed a lot.

Leeds will never be an easy game, whenever you go there, should not be an easy game against us as well and that is what we have to make sure."

Welcome returns for key men

The German had an update on the fitness of Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara, and supporters will be excited by the news.

"He [Diaz] is 100% ready and training, now we have to reintegrate him, he will be in the squad.

Really matured, much more comfortable, really happy to have him back, he is like a breath of fresh air in training, he didn't lose his skills, we have to see how we can step-by-step bring him back in.

Luis Diaz, Thiago and Roberto Firmino in training (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

Super important, Thiago, it is a different situation, Thiago is a candidate for starting. If I start Luis, people will tell me for 30 minutes or like this, you cannot start him, you have to make the first change a bit early.

When he is fresh, top, top, top player, and that is why we are really happy to have him back in training.

We had a couple of problems this week, Ibou couldn't train for two days, should be back today, Ali wasn't involved for two days, will train today individually, little bit illness here, little bit knocks there.

There are no easy decisions, who stays at home, it is tough for a few boys, but really good for us."

Alexander-Arnold's new role

Trent Alexander-Arnold was utilised in a new role as the Reds came back to draw against league leaders Arsenal.

He was further forward, in an inverted full-back role, that saw him occupy positions in midfield much more often than usual.

"A possibility, we did that before, in this game, it was much more often because we wanted it to happen much more often.

It was different to other times, it is good, it suited him, but we have to see how that fits to other games, so it is absolutely possible that sometimes we do it, sometimes not.

Trent was with the ball in the second half, super dominant."

Robertson ref dispute

On the opposite side of the pitch, Alexander-Arnold's teammate Andy Robertson was involved in a strange incident with the linesman at half-time.

It appeared that Constantine Hatzidakis elbowed the Scot as they remonstrated about decisions in the first-half, but the incident has now been resolved and Klopp revealed he is happy with how that went.

Andy Robertson, who was involved in a dispute with linesman Constantine Hatzidakis (Photo: Shaun Botterill/GETTY Images)

"Dealt with really well in the end. I wasn't aware of it during the game, I had no clue what happened actually."

"Meanwhile, I saw it of course, and I spoke to Robbo and all the other guys, not to the assistant, I was not involved in that talk, I think it is now dealt with really well."

Hillsborough anniversary and offensive chants

Saturday marks the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

The families and friends have been subjected to vile chanting, that has not stopped despite the league and clubs themselves making it clear that it is not acceptable.

Klopp was full of praise for the behaviour of the Arsenal fans that visited Anfield last weekend.

"First and foremost, probably the most respectful minute of silence I have ever witnessed last week.

I have no explanation. Football supporters can be a really mean group.

The more attention you give it, the more often they will do it.

The real special thing is that we as Liverpool family still come together in this decisive moment, like tomorrow morning, Hendo and I will go to Anfield and show our respect.

It was not for one second, a duty, since I am here, because of the way we all deal with it. If other people don't understand it, I am not bothered, that is their fault, not ours, why should we be worried about it.

I have to say, it was really obvious how the Arsenal supporters in that moment, that was touching, to be honest."