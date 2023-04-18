Who is Ryan Gravenberch? Liverpool's alternative to Jude Bellingham?

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 15: Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Muenchen looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and TSG Hoffenheim at Allianz Arena on April 15, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Last week, Liverpool were dealt a huge blow in the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had prioritised a move for the England international for two years, however, due to Dortmund's asking price, the Reds had to pull out of any potential deal.

Despite this, it seems like Liverpool were prepared for this situation and have already made moves to strengthen their midfield this summer, even if it means missing out on Bellingham.

The main rumour that is circulating at the moment is a potential move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

The Times reporter Jonathan Northcroft claims that Liverpool have 'stepped up their interest' and have already met with the Dutchman's camp to discuss logistics ahead of a possible summer move.

With all this in mind, who is Gravenberch and will he be the key to improving Klopp's midfield?

His big breakthrough

In 2010, an 8-year-old Gravenberch joined his boyhood club, Ajax, and started to work his way up the ranks at arguably the best academy in world football.

Then, in 2018, when he was just 16-years-old, Erik ten Hag gave him his first senior appearance, making him the youngest-ever Ajax player to play in the Eredivisie.

Despite making his debut in 2018, the Dutchman didn't truly become a starter for Ajax until the 2020/21 season, where he racked up 47 appearances and helped his side win the domestic double.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 11: Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax celebrating the championship with the trophy dish during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v SC Heerenveen at the Johan Cruijff Arena on May 11, 2022 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

On a personal note, Gravenberch won the 2020/21 Eredivisie Talent of the Year, as well as the Johan Cruyff Trophy, an award that is given to the best Dutch player of the year.

After an amazing breakthrough season with Ajax the then-19-year-old continued where he left off the campaign after, playing 42 games, winning the Eredivisie and also helping his side get to the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Brian Tevreden, who trained Gravenberch when he was with Ajax's youth setup, even compared the Dutchman to legendary Netherlands player Frank Rijkaard, as well as Paul Pogba.

“Physically, I see Frank in him from back in the day because he’s tall and very strong,” Tevreden told Goal.

“But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch.

“He’s very dominant like Pogba was, and that’s what I see in Ryan.”

A dream move to Bayern Munich

Even though Gravenberch was a regular for Ajax, in the summer of 2022, the 20-year-old decided to leave his boyhood club to join German giants Bayern.

The Bavarians paid a reported fee of €18 million, with an additional €5 million in variables, a deal well worth it considering how highly rated the young midfielder was.

After putting pen to paper in Germany, Gravenberch said that his decision became 'clear' once the 'biggest club' in world football approached him.

“When FC Bayern approached me, the decision soon became clear. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world - the biggest, in my view," Gravenberch said.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 12: Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munchen during the German Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayern Munchen at Veltins Arena on November 12, 2022 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany (Photo by Marcel ter Bals/Orange Pictures)

However, despite being very excited to start a new chapter in Munich, things haven't gone exactly to plan for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Even though he has been fit for the entire season, Gravenberch has only managed 27 appearances for Bayern this season, only starting in four of those games.

Due to this lack of game time, reports have started to emerge linking the Dutchman with a move away from Germany after less than a year at the club.

Is a move to Liverpool on the cards?

As previously mentioned, Jonathan Northcroft was the first to break the news of Liverpool's interest in Gravenberch.

In the original report, Northcroft stated that Gravenberch has a projected price tag of around £25million, a bargain considering that Munich paid €23million less than eight most ago.

Due to this fairly low valuation, clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United are also said to be in the race for the 20-year-old.

However, all the main noise is coming from the camp of the Reds who have met with the player's representatives and look set to make the Dutchman their main midfield target.

Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy has also claimed that Gravenberch is 'enthusiastic' about potentially joining Klopp's side.

"Ryan Gravenberch is enthusiastic over the opportunity to steer his development back on track at Anfield, with Liverpool having made a strong pitch to the player's camp to sign him from Bayern Munich," said Reddy.

ZEIST - (LR) Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo during a training session of the Dutch national team at the KNVB Campus on June 16, 2021 in Zeist, The Netherlands. The Dutch national team is preparing in Zeist for the UEFA EURO 2020. ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

Even though there is a lot of positive news for Reds fans, Sky Sports Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, has reported that Gravenberch is 'definitely not for sale' this summer.

However, he does mention that the Dutchman is 'unhappy' with his situation, as well as confirming that Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in him.

Bayern's new manager, Thomas Tuchel, also seems intent on keeping the 20-year-old, recently urging him to remain 'patient' and to keep 'fighting'.

"I see his qualities in training," Tuchel said about Gravenberch. "It’s hard to try things now.

"He’s training well. He’s a No.8 who can turn and dribble very well. Now it’s about being patient. It’s about fighting to be there.

"He did well when he was subbed on against Freiburg. I’m not thinking any further than Hoffenheim right now. He’s a candidate to start or to come on during the game."

The Verdict

There is no doubt that Liverpool are very interested in a move for the Netherlands international.

The Reds were in the conversation for him last summer, however, they were holding out for Bellingham, something that has now massively backfired.

Regarding Bayern's stance on him not being for sale, as we know, every player is for sale if the right price comes in. Then the German side would have to consider it.

With news that Konrad Laimer is set to join Munich this summer, as well as Marcel Sabitzer returning from his loan move at Man United, the competition for starting places is only going to get harder next season.

The Reds should try everything to get Gravenberch this summer. He is young, determined and exactly what the Reds' midfield needs.

He is also someone that Klopp could mould to become Liverpool's anchor in the centre of the park for the next 10-plus years.

However, maybe Bayern put their foot down and decide to keep him. Only time will tell.