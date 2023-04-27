"If it was any other club, I would have left" - Michael Morton speaks ahead of Notts County trip

The curtain comes down on a breathtaking National League season this Saturday, and for York City, it is a trip to second-place side Notts County, which couldn't come at a better time.

Arguably the best footballing team in the division, the Magpies boast just three defeats all term, and thankfully for York, they aren't in desperate need of one, with survival practically sealed.

A swing of 14 goals accompanied by other results elsewhere would see relegation, so it is quite a matter of only pride to play for in this final game.

In advance of the road-trip to Nottingham, manager Michael Morton addressed the press.

Disappointment of Aldershot draw

Safety is all but confirmed for the Minstermen, however, they could have been mathematically unable to be relegated had they kept Aldershot quiet in injury time last Saturday.

The Shots went 1-0 up heading into the interval, but a second-half turnaround from York saw them flip the game on its head before the visitors dealt a late blow which saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw.

York City were a couple of minutes away from mathematical safety against Aldershot last Saturday (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

Although it would take an unlikely 14-goal swing to send City down, manager Michael Morton admits he is still disappointed, expressing his thoughts to Jorvik Radio.

He said: "I think anybody that knows me, I am a winner, and just looking at the games I've been involved with and if it had been me in charge from the start of the season, I would be really disappointed because I don't like losing many games if I am honest, and we have lost too many.

"I think there is a number of reasons why we have dropped off a little bit.

"I've not been great to be around this week, I had mixed emotions after the game because I just like winning, and it was a tough game, I don't think it was pretty on the eye.

"We worked our socks off to get into that position to then give away a sloppy goal again. We just wish that we had mathematically done it then.

"I know there is a big difference, a lot of things have to happen at the weekend for us to go down. We have just got to get the job done and then we can enjoy it."

On Notts County's potential approach

It has been one rollercoaster ride of a season for Notts County, who have gained over 100 points and goals, yet are unable to achieve automatic promotion due to Wrexham's equally impressive campaign, which they sealed with the title last Saturday.

The Magpies beat off Maidstone 5-2 but could do no more in the race for promotion - now that their fate is confirmed and a home playoff semi-final is scheduled for next week, it maybe is a chance for Luke Williams to rest a few of his key men, and Morton has agreed that changes could be the case for his opponents.

Key players like Macaulay Langstaff may well be given a rest this weekend with the playoffs in mind (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I think they will make a few changes but they have got to be mindful of players not playing for two weeks, so I think they will try and get minutes in most of them.

"Also, they will be looking at some of the key players not getting injured. Whenever they have rotated the team or brought players on or off for each game, they are just as strong.

"We know they don't hold a big squad, but they hold a quality squad."

From the York side of things, it seems as if Morton aims to play a full-strength side, admitting that he is preparing "like any other game".

On Michael Duckworth injury

Since Morton has come into the club, he has really impacted the development of homegrown right-back Michael Duckworth, it looks like, converting him into one of the better players in this York City side.

And from his hints during the pre-Notts County press conference, the injured 31-year-old could get another season at the LNER Community Stadium.

Michael Duckworth will be hoping his injury doesn't prevent a new contract (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

"He is struggling, that will be a five-to-six weeker. I am disappointed for him because I think he has been excellent since he has come in the side. You could see when he came off, he was upset.

"He is someone that you need to keep around the club because you can see that he has got the quality on the pitch and offers a lot off the pitch, and with him being a York lad, he is always going to give everything.

"[Dan] Pybus is also out, and everybody else is back in training."

Targets hit

Throughout his continuous tenure with the Minstermen, Morton has made it clear he has targets set to keep his side in the fifth tier, and on being asked whether those have been succeeded, he revealed, "We did hit the targets and I thought we did it well in terms of hitting them. We did it earlier than we expected, but the problem was we dropped off after.

Morton has revealed that his targets for York City this term have been hit (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The biggest thing for us is that all the teams around us spent big money, they have gone and brought a lot of players in. We haven't done that so it is credit to us in terms of sticking with what we needed to do. The biggest disappointment was that we didn't kick on and get more points.

Speaking about the proudness of leading the club he supports to another season in the National League, he affirmed, "We will see after Saturday.

"If it was probably any other club in the situation we are in, I will be honest, I would probably have left. Because it is my home city and I love the fans and the players, I stuck around and if we achieve [safety] on Saturday then it will be good," he added.

On post-season retaining and recruiting

Ultimately, it has not been an easy season for York fans to contend with, especially off the pitch, with ownership tension becoming more and more frustrating, as a proposed takeover fell through at the 'eleventh hour'.

No one can predict what will happen next, but Morton is already planning for next term and aims to publish his retained list as early as next week, despite uncertainty about his own job.

The York boss has already began talks ahead of the recruitment plan for the summer (Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC)

"I'll be honest, I have been forcing it. Most people have already sorted recruitment out, so most clubs I spoke to have already spoken to players.

"Others have got recruitment behind the scenes, that has not happened so me, Joe [Stead, coach], [Tony McMahon, assistant] and Scotty [Barrow, coach] have all been chipping in to try and put a plan together in terms of players who I think will benefit the club.

"If we don't put that in place, no matter what will happen, I think the club will fall behind and that is the last thing that we want.

"So, I will speak to players, I will try and put things in place and no matter who is in charge, hopefully it will be a better place."