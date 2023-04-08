York defeat labelled "heartbreaking and disappointing" by Spireites boss Cook

Good Friday was quite an understatement for York City fans who witnessed a sensational City show away at Chesterfield, their side emerging 3-1 victors despite going a goal down within twenty minutes against the promotion contenders.

However, the visitors fought back and thanks to an Olly Dyson strike late in the half, they headed into the break with the score level.

And it didn't take long for the Minstermen to get their nose in front after resuming play, as Michael Duckworth took advantage of an error from the goalkeeper and fired home from 40 yards.

Paddy McLaughlin put the icing on the cake on 73 minutes, wrapping up a huge three points and sending 1,105 travelling supporters home delighted.

"Heartbreaking and disappointing" defeat

Before facing York on Good Friday, the Spireites hadn't conceded a single goal in their last 407 minutes of football, a record no one in the division held at the time.

But that run was quite rapidly ended with three of the very best, as the Minstermen came from behind to demolish their opponents' seven-game unbeaten spell.

While it moved York further from the dreaded drop, it hampered Blues' chances of a third-place finish.

Speaking to Chesterfield media after the game, manager Paul Cook admitted, "It's a tough one to take.

"We really, really wanted to send our supporters home today third in the league, elated," he said.

"We just fell absolutely flat, it is really heartbreaking and disappointing. It is something you have got to accept as painful as it is.

"We have been on a good run but the team has become a little bit imbalanced to how I like to play, which is valid. The imbalance of the team has made us defensively solid - we weren't today, that's for sure.

"You have got to say well done to York because they have come with their own game plans and that's exactly what teams are entitled to do, but for some reason, we are just not getting that grasp in the nettle at home."

Fan frustration

While a 3-1 defeat was inflicted on them, Spireites fans were quick to turn on their team, according to manager Cook, who was disappointed in his supporters.

The gaffer said: "I understand fans' criticisms, I will always debate football with anyone.

"I don't get the turning on your team during the game, I never will. It is something I would never do as a supporter, yet some of our fans think that frustration to come out, even to slag me off, is good.

"I don't know how anyone can think that criticizing people in a workplace will make them feel better or have more productivity.

"We have been inconsistent this season, we have got to 72 points. Five games to go, we can still get 80+, and we have had a probably inconsistent season which today we still have, but we have got to stay with it."

"It means absolutely everything"

A contrasting reflection came from York City boss Michael Morton, who after only taking the reigns in February, may just have guided them to survival in the National League.

Having been a goal down after twenty minutes, the fight shown by the Minstermen to complete the comeback and take away all the points against yet another top-seven side has to deserve some credit.

York City are on course for National League survival under Michael Morton (Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC)

Following the impressive victory, Morton told Jorvik Radio, "It means absolutely everything, playing against a top quality side like that.

"You could see in the first fifteen minutes how good their quality was, they were moving us around really quick, moved the ball sharp, and I thought 'we just need to hang on'."

A vicious volley from Olly Dyson shortly before the break saw City level heading into half time.

"When we got the goal, I think that really showed our togetherness and we didn't really move too far away from the game plan.

"It also helped that the fans were geeing us on in terms of when we were 1-0 down but absolutely delighted for the lads."

The North Yorkshire outfit now sit nine points clear of relegation, and prepare for a local derby with Halifax Town on Easter Monday.

"Looking at the league, we probably need another couple of points to secure [survival] but we just want to keep going now and hopefully go into Monday and enjoy it."