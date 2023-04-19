York City vs Aldershot Town: National League Preview, Gameweek 45, 2023

Tuesday night in the Vanarama National League saw the confirmation of Yeovil Town's relegation to regional football, succeeding the fall of both Scunthorpe and Maidstone.

Now, with two games left to play, just one place in the bottom four remains, and neither York City nor Aldershot Town will want to drop within that, as they prepare to clash for a massive six-pointer at the LNER Community Stadium this weekend.

It is Torquay who currently occupy the final relegation spot, three points behind the Minstermen, whom they edged to a 3-2 win seven days ago.

For the Shots, a midweek victory at Wealdstone couldn't have been much more important, gaining breathing space and climbing above their next opponents in the process.

Not only is Saturday's encounter crucial down the bottom of the table, but it is a meeting between the two clubs that appear to have a degree in sacking managers - each have axed two bosses this season, and are now on their third.

Michael Morton aims to keep City afloat in the National League against a side much improved by the recent appointment of Tommy Widdrington.

Team News

York City

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross isn't expected to play again this season after suffering a concussion back in February.

Dan Pybus may be set for a return to the midfield, having spent the last couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Alex Whittle's absence at left-back during the Torquay defeat should be short-lived and he is likely to be involved with the squad on Saturday.

Due to Mitch Hancox's post-match red card last week, he will serve a two-game suspension, keeping him out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

Aldershot Town

Defender Ollie Harfield is rumoured to have picked up a recent knock which saw him ruled out of Tuesday's victory on the road.

Prior to that Wealdstone win, boss Widdrington confirmed that duo Ollie Pendlebury and Tyler Frost had both been training after some time spent on the sidelines and should be involved in the trip to York.

After being recalled from his loan at Farnborough earlier in the week, Tommy Willard will likely start a second consecutive game.

Willard scored the winner in the reverse fixture, securing three points for the Surrey outfit.

Likely Lineups

York City

Whitley, Fallowfield, Duckworth, Ellis, Crookes, Whittle, Dyson, Pybus, McLaughlin, John-Lewis, Forde

Aldershot Town

Ashby-Hammond, Kenlock, Partington, Cordner, Campbell, McQuoid, Jordan, Mnoga, Glover, Willard, Barham

Key Players

Lenell John-Lewis (York City)

Since handed the captain's armband back in pre-season, the importance of Lenell John-Lewis to the Minstermen has been huge.

Beginning the campaign in great scoring form, he may have dropped off slightly, but his absence is always noticeable.

But thankfully for York, 'The Shop' has played all but five games this season for them, and having grabbed a goal at Plainmoor last Saturday, he will be looking to add to his tally against another relegation candidate.

Lenell John-Lewis has thirteen league goals to his name so far this term (Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC)

Tyler Cordner (Aldershot Town)

It's hard not to pinpoint anyone other than Shots skipper Tyler Cordner as the key man amid the lot, vital and the back and prolific in attack.

The 24-year-old's England C call-up tells you all you need to know about him, and his performance in the 1-0 win against Cymru C was considered phenomenal by many.

York will have to do well to prevent a clean sheet for the centre-back on Saturday, who can also be a threat from attacking set-pieces too, netting six goals so far this season.

Shots star Tyler Cordner was made captain of England C for their 1-0 win over Cymru C last month (Photo: Ben Roberts Photography)

Previous Meetings

Here is a look at the last five meetings between York City and Aldershot Town, in which the Minstermen have only managed to win once.

22/10/2022: Aldershot Town 2-1 York City (National League)

28/01/2017: Aldershot Town 0-0 York City (National League)

01/10/2016: York City 0-1 Aldershot Town (National League)

19/01/2013: York City 0-0 Aldershot Town (League Two)

29/09/2012: Aldershot Town 0-2 York City (League Two)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by York's LNER Community Stadium.

The LNER Community Stadium plays host to a huge game this weekend (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Opened in 2021, it is set to be Aldershot's first-ever visit to the 8,500-seater venue.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST, along with the vast majority of National League fixtures on Saturday.

The only exception is when Wrexham host Boreham Wood at 6:30pm BST, when they have a chance to secure the league title live on BT Sport.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase ahead of the game and although it is not an all-ticket, it is recommended to buy online and in advance.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV for just £9.50, but for international fans only.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio York and York Hospital Radio while both clubs and Jorvik Radio will provide match updates via their social media channels.