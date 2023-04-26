Notts County vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 46, 2023

It feels like only yesterday when York City were celebrating promotion back to the National League, but now almost a year on, they are gearing up for the final game of their returning season.

A 2-2 draw at home to Aldershot last weekend means safety from relegation is all but confirmed, barring an unlikely 14-goal swing.

The Minstermen will be eternally grateful that they have next to nothing to play for, as they head to promotion-challenging Notts County, who have only fallen to defeat on three occasions this term.

The Magpies equally have just their pride to contest for in this season finale, their enthralling title race with Wrexham coming to an end last Saturday with a win for the latter giving them the only automatic promotion spot, despite Notts exceeding both 100 goals and 100 points - they will have to settle for the playoffs.

Team News

Notts County

The notable omission from Saturday's eleven was top scorer Macaulay Langstaff, who dropped to the bench with illness. Even though he may have recovered, he is unlikely to be reinstated with the playoffs in mind.

Young shot-stopper Archie Mair will once more start between the sticks, in the absence of Sam Slocombe.

York City

It seems that although returning to training recently, goalkeeper Ethan Ross has already made his final appearance in City colours after a long-term concussion injury.

Homegrown defender Michael Duckworth has been in form of late, but an enforced first-half change against Aldershot could mean that is his season over too.

Dan Pybus' expected return is overdue and after a month out of action, there is a chance he might be back in the squad for the last time this term.

Mitch Hancox won't feature, as he serves the last of a two-game suspension following a red card at Torquay.

Likely Lineups

Notts County

Mair, Cameron, Baldwin, Brindley, Vincent, Jones, O'Brien, Palmer, Austin, Rodrigues, Scott

York City

Whitley, Fallowfield, Ellis, Kouogun, Crookes, Whittle, Mafuta, McLaughlin, Dyson, John-Lewis, Forde

Key Players

Ruben Rodrigues (Notts County)

The quality in this Magpies team stretches so far that it is just so difficult to pick one out, but Ruben Rodrigues has just been outstanding this season.

The forward tops so many divisional charts, ranking as the top assister with 15 all term, alongside 18 goals.

Notts County's decision to recruit their first ever Portuguese player back in 2020 has proved a huge advantage to their promotion push this year, his threat in front of goal and endless work-rate being a danger to opposition teams.

Ruben Rodrigues is the National League's top assister (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Olly Dyson (York City)

Approaching the end of his third season with the Minstermen, Olly Dyson will be more than proud of his achievements, after helping the club back to the fifth tier in the previous campaign.

Revealed as 'York City Clubman of the Year' prior to the Aldershot game, he went on to put on yet another stellar display, claiming his sixth assist of the term with a chipped ball to force an own goal which gave City the lead.

He will be aiming to guide his side to a positive result on the season's final day this Saturday.

Olly Dyson has been crowned York City's Clubman of the Year for 2023 (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Notts County and York City regularly face off in friendlies, even at the beginning of the current season, in which the Magpies emerged 1-0 victors.

Take a look at the last five competitive meetings between the two sides.

24/09/2022: York City 1-3 Notts County (National League)

13/02/2016: York City 2-1 Notts County (League Two)

26/09/2015: Notts County 1-0 York City (League Two)

16/10/2001: Notts County 2-0 York City (LDV Vans Trophy)

13/03/1999: Notts County 4-2 York City (League Division 2)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Notts County's Meadow Lane.

Meadow Lane has been home to the Magpies since 1910 (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The 19,841-seater stadium has the highest capacity in the league and has been home to the Magpies since they were founded back in 1910.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 5:30pm BST, along with the rest of National League fixtures on Saturday.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase ahead of the game and although it is not an all-ticket, it is recommended to buy online and in advance.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV for just £9.50.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Nottingham and Nottingham Hospitals' Radio while both clubs and Jorvik Radio will provide match updates via their social media channels.