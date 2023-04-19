Yeovil's Stunning Fall From Grace: Relegated to National League South nine years after Championship stint

Heartbreak. Tragedy. It is a complete mix of emotions for Glovers fans as they watch their beloved team topple down the English Football pyramid.

And now for the first time since 1997, they fall back into the regionalized divisions - the National League South prepares to welcome a 'big fish' to its pond next season.

The club in question is of course, Yeovil Town, the most successful in Somerset and the only one to have ever attained EFL status in their county.

Would you believe it, the Glovers found themselves celebrating victory on the hallowed Wembley turf almost ten years ago, that triumph being an incredible promotion to the second tier, the peak of their 16-year stay above non-league level.

However, Town's glory days are very much over now, falling victim to four miserable relegations since. Two of those came in consecutive years, whilst dropping out of the Football League in 2019 looked like the worst dagger to the hearts of Glovers fans.

That was until Tuesday night, a harrowing but maybe relieving evening for all associated with Yeovil.

Season settled on a wretched night in Wrexham

When the lineup for the National League was confirmed back in mid-2022, not a lot of people would have selected Yeovil Town as their relegation favourites, but this season has proven that the fifth tier isn't to be overlooked and can spring a surprise or two.

Yet it is the wrong kind of surprise that the Glovers have conjured this term, sacking manager Chris Hargreaves and then appointing Mark Cooper but with no real change to the slide of results.

The lack of consistency forever haunted the side throughout the term, as they have failed to even string a couple of wins together, and a tame scoring threat of just 35 goals hasn't helped either.

But they would finally be put out of their misery on Tuesday night at the Racecourse Ground, where league leaders Wrexham had a chance to put themselves three points away from sealing the title.

A commendable first half from the visitors saw them hold the seemingly unstoppable Red Dragons to a stalemate as they headed in at the break - Yeovil knew they needed nothing less than a win to keep their season alive, however, Wrexham's second-half game plan put that well in doubt.

Anthony Forde's wicked strike from the edge of the area crept into the bottom corner with an hour played, before James Jones increased the advantage twelve minutes later, turning home after a scramble in the box.

Then to mark 45 goals for the season, Paul Mullin leaped highest to send a beautiful looping header beyond 'keeper Will Buse, wrapping up the points and confirming the sad news for the Somerset outfit.

Anthony Forde drew first blood in the game which sent Yeovil down (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

In the wake of the result which sent Yeovil down, Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney, who was in attendance, tweeted his commiserations to everyone involved with the club.

One thing that was lost in the excitement last night was that @YTFC was relegated. I spoke with their managers, a few players and supporters. They were devastated. This sport can be so heartbreaking. They fought hard to the end. I wish them luck and hope they’re back up soon. 🤝 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 19, 2023

Can Glovers bounce back?

Fellow strugglers Torquay United are still quite at risk of dropping to Step Two despite topping the form table currently, yet you would still have to back Yeovil to make an instant return one way or another.

Over the years, the likes of Stockport, Newport, York, and Wimbledon have all faced the task of climbing back out of the National League North and South, and the Glovers are just another club with tons of history that can be added to that list.

And they are a team that you might expect to see start from fresh and bounce straight back, however, one thing that they must avoid doing is underestimating the division.

Alongside that may come a positive feeling of finally winning games, plus, rarely ever competitively competing in a Somerset derby, Yeovil will now get three come their way, against Weston Super Mare, Taunton Town, and Bath City.

Cooper's Comments

Reflecting on a 3-0 defeat in North Wales and the confirmation of where Town will be playing next season, manager Mark Cooper spoke to club media, admitting, “It’s been a death by a thousand cuts really - we’ve known this has been coming.

“It’s been tough, but tonight is a snap-shot of the season really and that’s where we are."

There have been few doubts about who takes the club forward from this stage, and Cooper's comments seem to suggest he would like to be the man to do that.

“I would love to be able to rebuild the football club. For that to happen we have to have good people in good positions, good recruitment, and support from above. Without those things, you can’t succeed.

“We’ve got six or seven really good players under contract.

“I think we could be a real force in the National League South if we kept them and added some firepower.”

Looking at the situation with his 'glass half full', the experienced boss continued, “I’m devastated for the supporters, but sometimes something like this can be a good thing.

“The club gets a chance to reset and you can be a big fish.

“You can get the chance to remember what winning a few football matches in a row feels like and to get the feel-good factor. The club’s not had that for a few years now.

“I know the players I want to keep and the ones I want to bring in, but we can’t really plan yet. I want to help bring the club back.”