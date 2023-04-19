Wrexham vs Boreham Wood: National League Preview, Gameweek 45, 2023

The champagne is ready to open, but it’s on hold now, 15 years of blood, sweat and tears. From the depths of administration after many years of hurt to Hollywood’s biggest stars. Continuous mid-table mediocrity, near relegation and play-off heartache.

Wrexham have been through it all, but now in their good patch comes a great chance of success, and the Reds are just a solitary win away from promotion back to the Football League and the National League title, but first, they need to beat Boreham Wood, who are in the play-offs.

Phil Parkinson’s men have competed at the highest level for the last two years, but this season, new heights have been reached. From a stellar FA Cup run, to breaking the National League points total, Wrexham and Notts County have went toe-to-toe for many weeks, but in recent weeks, including the Reds’ 3-2 victory over Notts, they have began to pull away and have the chance with a game to spare to secure the National League title.

If they were to do it, they would be victorious in arguably one of the most eye-catching and captivating title races in recent years, contested by two outstanding footballing sides, and Saturday presents them to do it in front of a packed-out Racecouse Ground and in-front of the live TV cameras.

Their task is far from straightforward, as they host a Boreham Wood side who have come on leaps and bounds in recent years under the stewardship of Luke Garrard.

With many National League winners in their ranks, Wood aren’t prone to the odd upset, and if they were to be victorious at the Cae Ras, then an upset would be on the cards with Wrexham unbeaten in the league at the oldest international ground since mid-2021, and in all competitions since Wrexham’s defeat to Grimsby Town in the play-offs last season.

Boreham Wood can boast about having the best defence and least losses in the division bar Wrexham and Notts County, so they’ll be no walkover and they could be another hurdle in the way for the Reds to overcome.

Team News

Wrexham

The arrival of Ben Foster on a short-term deal was due to the injury of Rob Lainton, who’ll be ruled out of action until the end of the season.

Aaron Hayden is expected to continue his spell on the sideline after his injury in mid January against Sheffield United.

Boreham Wood

Any absentees for Wood are unknown, therefore they’re expecting to go strong at the Racecourse knowing three points will secure a play-off spot.

Likely Line-Ups

Wrexham

Foster, Barnett, O’Connell, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, Mendy, Jones, Cannon, Lee, Mullin, Dalby

Boreham Wood

Ashmore, Ilesanmi, Evans, Broadbent, Ndlovu, Marsh, Payne, Sousa, Brunt, Bush, Agbontohoma

Players To Watch

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

There’s no sugarcoating who’s to watch for Wrexham this game, and it’s 40+ goal a season striker and constant danger, Paul Mullin.

Mullin has been a revelation for the Dragons since arriving from Cambridge United after a clinical scoring season in 2020-21, he took his game to a new level in Wales with 28 goals, including the key goal against Stockport County to send Wrexham to the FA Trophy Final.

His game has notched up a new level after 36 goals thus far in the league, including many more in cup competitions, so for Bornean Wood, being successful would be to keep Mullin quiet.

Lee Ndlovu (Boreham Wood)

Boreham Wood aren’t overly reliant on goalscorers, as it’s mostly shared round the team, but Ndlovu has been a revelation this season for the Wood.

Ndlovu was part of a consistently challenging National League North Brackley Town side, where he scored a lot of goals consistently too.

He’s since arrived at Luke Garrard’s side and has notched up 10 strikes, so he’ll be one for a nevertheless astute Wrexham defence to keep tabs on.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 18:30 BST on Saturday, April 22.

How can I watch?

The game is live on TV in the United Kingdom, with BT Sport covering this crunch match.

You can also follow along to the match through both teams social media and respective BBC's channel's.