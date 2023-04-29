Man City U21's 4-3 Wolves U21's: City hold on despite late Wolves charge

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Both teams line up prior to the Premier League 2 match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Manchester City Academy Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Manchester City's Under 21's took all three points in a thrilling game at the Academy Stadium, beating Wolves 4-3.

City's players were presented with their Premier League 2 Division 1 trophy at full-time, becoming the first side to win the league three years in a row.

As for the visitors, relegation to Division Two is still a possibility, although now out of their hands having played all 26 of their fixtures.

City took the lead just seven minutes in through a deflected Ben Knight strike, before Josh Adam doubled The Citizen's lead halfway through the opening 45.

A flurry of three goals before half-time changed the complexion of the game. Micah Hamilton added a third for City before Adam scored his second of the game, taking the score to 4-0.

Wolves defender Alfie Pond would claw a goal back seconds before the half-time interval.

Irish striker Nathan Fraser would score a quick-fire brace in the second half, bringing Wolves to within one goal of a miraculous comeback, before goalkeeper Palmi Arinbjornsson saved a penalty to deny Adam his hat-trick.

Story of the Match

City made five changes to the side that clinched the title at Blackburn earlier this week. Top scorer Carlos Borges was among those to drop out of the starting 11, with Will Dickson replacing him up top.

Josh McNamara, Terrell Agyemang, Adam and Knight also returned to the starting line-up.

As for Wolves, James Collins' only change came in goal as Arinbjornsson replaced former City stopper Louie Moulden. Striker Fraser scored a hat-trick in last week's 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace.

The hosts broke the deadlock early in the game. Joe Hodge was dispossessed by Oscar Bobb just outside the Wolves penalty area, with the Norwegian laying the ball off to Knight whose deflected effort found the back of the net.

Shortly after, goal scorer Knight tried his luck from long range as he fired over Arinbjornsson's crossbar.

Wolves responded well to their setback and Fraser came close to levelling the score 13 minutes in. The Irish forward directed a powerful header towards goal with the ball rebounding off McNamara's post.

From the resulting counter-attack, City midfielder Adam found himself seemingly through on goal before his effort was blocked by the diving Justin Hubner.

Adam would get his name on the scoresheet after 25 minutes. City worked the ball well on the left with Bobb, Hamiton and Kane Taylor linking play. Taylor fired the ball across goal with Adam scoring following an initial block from Hubner.

After playing a role in his sides' two goals, Bobb looked to get in on the act, but the number 10's left-footed effort sailed over the crossbar.

Wolves best chance of the first-half came shortly after the half hour mark. The visitors worked their way up the pitch in a move that exceeded 15 passes, before Dexter Lembikisa's cross was headed over by the onrushing Ty Barnett.

Before half-time, Arinbjornsson was forced into an impressive fingertip save as Dickson's vicious strike threatened to extend City's lead further.

Wolves number nine Fraser came close again before the break, failing to connect with Lembikisa's inviting cross.

The Irishman would rue his missed chances as City did get their third goal from the following counter-attack. Hamilton was involved in the second goal, but this time went alone, cutting inside and bending an effort into the far corner.

As two minutes stoppage time was indicated, City got their fourth. A quick free-kick saw Wolves' Icelandic keeper rush off his line, only for the ball to sail over his head after a composed finish from Adam.

Wolves would pull one back a minute later. Owen Hesketh's corner bounced around in the penalty area before centre half Pond fired home from close range.

After a frantic five minutes, the sides went into the break with the hosts 4-1 ahead.

Wolves would score a second just three minutes after the break. Barnett's in-swinging corner caused problems for City, with Fraser getting a well-deserved goal, netting his sixth of the season.

Fraser would not have to wait long for his seventh goal of the season. Wolves hit City on the break but seemingly had taken too long to get a shot away. Hubner recycled the ball and picked out the Irish striker who nodded home for his second of the afternoon.

With the visitors on the charge, City hoped to regain some control as they won a penalty straight from kick-off. Pond's wild slash was enough to see Dire Mebude go down.

Adam stepped up in search of his hat-trick, but a tame effort was saved by the legs of a diving Arinbjornsson.

The Icelandic keeper was called into action again soon after, getting down well to his left to deny Bobb what would have been a well-taken goal. The Norwegian was at the heart of City's forward play throughout the afternoon.

The hosts looked to slow the game down, keeping Wolves away from goal until the 85th minute when Dylan Scicluna's header was pushed around the post by McNamara.

City's dominance in possession in the final 30 minutes killed the momentum, as well as any hopes of a potential blockbuster finish.

Apart from Scicluna's header, neither side had any major chances in the late stages as the hosts held on for the three points.

The result means Wolves now have to wait eight days to find out their Premier League 2 status, with a Tottenham needing to beat West Ham by three goals to leapfrog Wolves.

Player of the Match

With a host of good performances across the park, City's Oscar Bobb was the standout today.

The number 10 controlled the play in the middle of the park, often driving at the Wolves defence and picking out teammates with slick passes.

Bobb was unfortunate not to get himself a goal, being denied by Arinbjornsson on numerous ocassions.