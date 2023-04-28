Newcastle vs Southampton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

Newcastle United look set to gain qualification to the Champions League for the first time since 2003.

The Magpies are on fire at the moment with five wins from their last six league games.

A 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa was quickly brushed under the carpet with a thumping 6-1 win over top four rivals, Tottenham, the following week.

A 4-1 win at Goodison Park against a struggling Everton team was enough to open a gap between themselves and fifth place.

(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Southampton, the Magpies opponents, travel up North with their Premier League status hanging in the balance.

Despite being 3-1 up away against the league leaders, Arsenal, the Saints conceded two late goals which cost them two vital points.

A midweek defeat against Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium has left them in need of multiple wins with time running out.

A second half goal from Marcus Tavernier gave the visitors a 1-0 win and has left Saints fans worrying.

(Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Newcastle and Southampton have met three times this season; once in the League and twice in the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

Eddie Howe's side came out on top on all three occasions and this will give them a lot of confidence heading into this Sunday's fixture.

There is slight cause for concern however as Southampton have proved to be tricky customers on the road as they have left both Old Trafford and the Emirates with a point.

Anything but a win will feel disappointing for the hosts due to the form of each side however.

Team News

Newcastle

On the injury front, Allan Saint-Maximin continues to be the only first team absentee.

Sean Longstaff did appear to pick up a knock in the Everton match before being substituted.

It might be a case of a late fitness test to see if he will be available this weekend.

Miguel Almiron started his first match since his return from injury and is set to compete for a starting spot against the in-form Jacob Murphy.

Howe is fortunate to have lots of competition for starting spots in the team with quality to call upon from the bench.

Southampton

A huge concern ahead of the weekend is the withdrawal of captain, James Ward-Prowse, during the Bournemouth loss.

The English midfielder was forced off at half-time due to illness reportedly.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Lyanco was the man to replace his skipper meaning a change in formation could be utilised in the case he does not make the trip to St James' Park.

Potentially changing to a back five, it could be a backs to the wall performance.

Likely Line-Ups

Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton; Almiron, Murphy, Isak

Southampton

Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Walcott, Armstrong

Key Players

Newcastle - Alexander Isak

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A mesmerising run against Everton which led to Murphy getting on the score sheet has everyone raving about the big striker.

Despite not starting the game, he was still able to grab the headlines as he also did against Tottenham in the previous game.

Two goals in that game brought his tally to 10 for the league season despite only making 16 appearances.

He is likely to regain his starting spot as he and Callum Wilson are in a rotation for the striker position.

They could even line-up together if Howe wants to really put the Saints to the sword.

A Southampton defence that is likely to be packed for the majority of the game could prove hard to break.

Isak is capable of scoring a multitude of different goals including being an aerial threat from set-pieces.

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu

It really says something about the Saints' fortunes when the goalkeeper is going to be at his absolute best for them to even stand a chance in an upcoming game.

The shot-stopper pulled off a number of saves in the draw at Arsenal and will be needed once again.

There is almost no doubt that Newcastle will have many shots at goal and this is why the Irishman is going to be heavily involved.

His defence will also be crucial but they have struggled all season long and need the help behind them.