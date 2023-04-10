Four things we learnt from Crystal Palace's sensational victory against Leeds

Elland Road felt poised for another home win after a dominant performance over Nottingham Forest last Tuesday.

Confidence was high and a similar winning scene appeared to be unfolding again as the first half display went predominantly in Leeds' favour.

A perfectly placed header from Patrick Bamford put the hosts ahead from a corner. The number nine then ran to the dugout to celebrate with the Leeds contingent.

Leeds undoubtedly deserved the lead.

Everything pointed toward another three points which would've given Javi Gracia's men some breathing room in the tightest and busiest relegation battle we've seen in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson's men had not read that same script.

A goal from a set-piece sent the visitors in level at the break. A poacher's finish from Marc Guehi threw cold water on a sizzling Elland Road at a crucial time.

Goals in quick succession from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze before the hour mark meant the game was all but won. Crystal Palace's fourth and fifth saw the home stands quickly empty, while the travelling fans revelled in the joy of a first away win of 2023.

But it wasn't just any old win, it was a thrashing.

Gracia admitted the timing of Palace's equaliser 'changed the game', but could not explain the second half demolition job that The Eagles served up.

Leeds' capitulation

A first half to be proud of was tarnished in its entirety by a second half showing which was almost unexplainable. A completely different home side came out after the break, made up of all the same players.

Equalising goals just before half time, as we know, can have huge implications on games. Managers can be forced into changing their instructions, players who built a deserved lead can all of a sudden deject and the energy is oftentimes completely sapped out of a crowd.

However, Gracia doesn't panic tactically and the Elland Road faithful don't fatigue in their support, ever.

That leaves the players.

Every Leeds player must take the majority of the blame for that display.

Crystal Palace penned Leeds in when the second half began. The Whites' intensity and physicality disappeared; Palace were allowed to play, and Leeds were punished, emphatically.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds United Manager Javi Gracia during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 9, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Although the players must take responsibility for letting the fans down, they must not ponder - they simply can't afford to do so as the run-in heats up.

Confidence has been somewhat rebuilt since Gracia's appointment. Hard-fought, valuable points have been picked up. Now Leeds must pick themselves up, and go again.

Leeds must take their chances, early!

Fast starts from Leeds have been a feature of Gracia's reign so far.

Yesterday's game was no different. Leeds' pressing and combinations on the flanks caused Palace trouble early on. The first chance fell to Luis Sinisterra, who flashed his shot wide after three minutes.

Brenden Aaronson then tested Sam Johnstone in the opposition goal, who made a fine save.

The Whites continued to push but Johnstone stood firm and kept his side in it with a handful of remarkable stops.

Leeds' players have not been coached to score a goal and then sit back on their lead, despite Gracia's infusion of slightly more pragmatic principles. Many of them were schooled under the Red Bull style of play: High-intensity, high-pressing, aggressive football.

As a result, if Leeds fail to score enough goals to subdue an opponent, they will always give the opposition ample chances to get back into the game. To rely on a back four who have leaked 54 goals in 30 games this season is far from a bulletproof plan.

Leeds have shown the ability to come from behind under Gracia. Twice against an excellent Brighton side to snatch a point and against Forest on Tuesday when they want on to win the game.

Holding onto a lead has proven slightly trickier. Leeds went 3-0 up at Molineux but endured a scare as Wolves brought the game back to 3-2 with over 10 minutes to play. Leeds held on, just.

Similarly yesterday, Leeds' missed chances in the first half always felt as though they could be costly, and in the end they were.

Roy is at the wheel

Many fans, pundits and former players were quick to scorn Palace's hierarchy for the re-appointment of Roy Hodgson.

His record since returning to the club is six points out of six and his players are clearly giving everything for him.

Hodgson knows his way out of Premier League trouble and if early signs indicate anything, he has the nouse to navigate Palace to safety this season.

Of all the teams amongst the relegation scrap, Palace have the most favourable run-in. Southampton, Everton and Wolves in their next three represent an opportunity for the South London club to retain their status in the top-flight.

The appointment was criticised due to what appeared to be an inadequate lack of forward thinking. Clubs who 'go back', often place sentimental value over competent footballing operations and it can bite them.

​ Roy Hodgson thanking the away fans for their support (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) ​

Roy Hodgson knows these players well however better than anyone else that Steve Parish could have appointed.

It may be short term, but, if Palace stay up, it could prove to be a masterstroke.

No Zaha, no problem

Leeds fans were overjoyed with the news that Wilfried Zaha would be out injured for this game, especially with Luke Ayling's recent form. He was not missed.

The Palace attack was ruthless in the second half, picking Leeds apart at will. Michael Olise in particular, shone for the visitors, providing three assists.

Crystal Palace made 34 successful dribbles in the match, the most by a team in a Premier League match since the 2003/04 season. Eberechi Eze made 9 of them, indicative of how poor Leeds were.

Palace will now feel quietly confident that they have enough momentum and quality to survive the drop.

Led by an experienced manager who knows the league, defensive solidity will be the foundation that Hodgson hammers into his men. The quality of Eze, Olise and Zaha on his return should ensure that at the other end of the pitch, The Eagles have enough to win them games.