"We can only gain" - Brian Sørensen looks ahead to facing Chelsea

Everton Women manager Brian Sørensen has expressed his desire to "go into every game and win" ahead of facing Chelsea this Sunday.

Although the Toffees sit comfortably in mid-table in the Women's Super League and have the absolute minimum to play for, the Blues boss has confirmed his intentions, which is nothing other than three points in all the remaining four games.

A huge win did occur in Everton's last game almost a fortnight ago, staging a revival at Reading from two goals down to come back and win 3-2.

Speaking to press in advance of a second away trip on the bounce, Sørensen wants to tally as many points as he can, beginning this weekend against the second-placed side.

Mood in camp

When the Chelsea clash comes around on Sunday, it will have been fourteen days since Everton were last in action.

However, their most recent outing was one that keeps momentum high, a second-half comeback at Reading seeing the Merseyside outfit emerge 3-2 victors.

Hannah Bennison, Katja Snoeijs and Nicoline Sørensen all got on the scoresheet during Everton's fantastic 3-2 win at Reading (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Speaking on the improved mood in camp after bouncing back from defeat, Sørensen told VAVEL, "It has been good. It's been twelve days now of good training.

"We played an internal game here on Saturday, so it has been good, and we are looking forward to playing Chelsea.

"It is a big match for us and for them of course," the Blues boss continued, bearing in mind that a win for their opponents would be massive in the race for Champions League qualification.

"It's late under the lights on Sunday night so it can't get any better than that," he enthused.

Focused on winning

While the Toffees encountered a difficult start to the season against some of the top sides, they have picked up form of late, tallying fifteen points from a possible 27 this year, but still with three out of the leading four teams to play.

Given that, Sørensen came across as quite disappointed not to achieve more against sides below them in the table, which now leaves Everton in sixth, eleven points adrift of Arsenal, who rank two places better than them.

Disappointed with the points picked up over the last two months, Sørensen is completely focused on winning (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

The idea of trying out different tactics ahead of next season was quickly dismissed by the gaffer, who insisted, "No, we want to win, we want to go into every game and win.

"We haven't been 100% happy with the points that we have got over the last two months, so now we need to see if we can pick up some points against the better half of the league.

"They have everything to lose, we can only gain, because I don't think a lot [of people] are expecting us to go and take points from Chelsea in an away game but we will try."

Loan star

It is fair to say that Manchester City loanee Jess Park has been a star player for the Blues since joining at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, and will continue to be for the remainder.

Boasting three goals and four assists to her name in the WSL this term, the ex-York City youngster leads the way in terms of direct goal involvements and dribbles as well in the squad.

Branded as one of the brightest upcoming talents in the female footballing world, Park's eye for goal has been momentous for her current club, and she will sure want to add a few more memories in Merseyside before returning to Manchester.

England international Jess Park has been key for the Blues this season (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

"Jess has been really good," said Sørensen.

"She has been a key player for us and if you look at how many minutes she has played, that also shows that.

"We are really happy with her development and coming into the England team so it has been a pleasure working with her."

George ruled out

Speaking on team news ahead of the weekend's fixture against Chelsea, Sørensen confirmed the suspected hamstring injury of Gabby George, who like Park, has been influential for the Blues this season, grabbing a couple of goals and assists.

Gabby George's hamstring injury has her ruled out for the rest of the season (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

"Gabby is of course out for the rest of the season," he reiterated.

Continuing to cover the rest of the team's fitness, the Toffees manager revealed, "We have a couple of knocks and sickness in the squad.

"We are monitoring that and hope that they all come through.

"There are some, but it looks better and better."