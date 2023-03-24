Everton 1 - 1 Liverpool: George and Stengel goals see spoils shared in Merseyside derby

Missy Bo Kearns of Liverpool Women tackles Katrine Veje of Everton Women during the FA Women's Super League match between Everton FC and Liverpool at Goodison Park on March 24, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

A back and forth 90 minutes saw the Merseyside Derby finish 1-1, thanks Gabby George's opener for the Toffees which was cancelled out by Katie Stengel's equaliser for the Reds.

The decisions made by the referee will be a huge talking point after the game, with two goals disallowed.

Story of the match

Liverpool got the derby underway, and Everton wasted no time turning the game feisty with a series of early fouls.

In the eighth minute Everton had their first chance as Nicoline Sorensen whipped a would be dangerous ball across goal, with the Reds managing to clear it away.

Liverpool returned the favour in the 12th minute as a long throw made its way through to Missy Bo Kearns whose low shot was blocked and cleared.

Just a minute later, Liverpool came close again, with some delightful build-up play down the left only good enough to win a corner. The resulting corner saw Kearns slalom her way along the byline before drilling a low shot at the feet of Courtney Brosnan.

The Goodison Park roof was raised just after the halfway stage in the first period as Jess Park dribbled through the Liverpool midfield line, before having a shot which was blocked by a stubborn Liverpool defence.

Everton took the lead in the 27th minute after captain Gabby George's cross somehow found itself buried in the far top corner to make it 1-0 to Everton.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The goal seemingly gave Everton a renewed sense of confidence, as in the 29th minute they came close to a second. Another cross from George found its way through to an arriving Megan Finnigan whose shot was goal bound, until a block on the line by Gemma Bonner.

Kearns again, looking most likely for the visitors, had a sight of goal however she just dragged her shot wide.

Liverpool again came close in the 36th minute as Emma Koivisto found herself with a clear shot at goal in the six yard box but poked it wide in the end.

Finally, Liverpool found the equaliser after multiple close chances. Katie Stengel got the goal five minutes before the half time whistle after she latched onto a Taylor Hinds shot, leaving the goalkeeper no chance in a one on one situation to level the scores.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

As the first half drew to a close, what promised to be a feisty and exciting derby delivered just that, with chances for both sides shown by the scoreline which saw the teams in deadlock with a score draw.

The second half had barely been going for a minute when Kearns came crashing into Park, studs up and as a result found herself the first name in the referees book.

Liverpool thought they had taken the lead in the 52nd minute through Leighanne Robe, only for the goal to be ruled out in somewhat controversial circumstances, the scores remain 1-1.

A quick break from Everton saw them come close to taking the lead on the hour. The ball was cut back to the edge of the area where Park waited, her shot was blocked with the rebound falling to George who had two goes at it, with the second going behind for a corner.

George appeared to suffer a knock as she wrestled to win the ball back for her second shot, but following some treatment she returned to the fray.

Everton again came close as Park, making a darting run into the box, got her head onto the end of a threatening cross from Sorensen but put it wide.

In the 69th minute Kearns troubled the Everton goalkeeper with a shot from outside the box, after Shanice Van De Sanden fired a low pass back from the byline to the edge of the box.

The addition of Van De Sander changed the game for Liverpool as she again drove down the wing before creating a clear cut chance, ultimately resulting in a corner but the danger was clear.

Park finished sublimely with a curling effort from 25 yards out, leaving the goalkeeper no chance in the 76th minute, but a handball in the build-up denied the on-loan City star.

(Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Kearns went down in the 81st minute following a collision with George, writhing in pain she received medical treatment she ultimately hobbled off being replaced by Sofie Lundgaard.

The referee allocated seven minutes of added time.

93rd minute saw Liverpool come close to stealing it at the death with Stengel having yet another chance, a wonderful save however prevented this.

Both sides pushed hard to find a winner but ultimately, they were equal to each other, as the final whistle blew it was Everton 1-1 Liverpool.

Player of the match

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

The home side's keeper kept her side in the game with a series of fantastic saves, ensuring her team would be walking away with a point from a feisty, tense Merseyside Derby.