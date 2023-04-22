Reading vs Everton: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2023

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Jess Park of Everton in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Everton FC and Reading WFC at Walton Hall Park on January 15, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Reading will look to pull away from the relegation spot in the Women's Super League when they host Everton on Sunday.

Brian Sorensen's side lost 3-2 at Brighton in midweek and they will be looking to get back to winning ways, before they face a testing period of the season.

The Toffees are currently sitting in mid-table and there's no danger of relegation or any chance of qualification for European football.

It has been a long time since Reading's last match and they haven't played since their frustrating 2-1 defeat to Leicester at the beginning of the month.

Carrie Jones scored a 96th-minute winner that day for the Foxes and it will be fascinating to see how Kelly Chambers' side respond to that agonising setback.

The Royals have not won since their 2-1 victory over West Ham at the beginning of March and it remains a serious possibility that they could be relegated to the Championship, unless they start picking up more victories.

The two teams met in January and it was Everton who came out on top on that occasion. Goals by Katja Snoeijs, Jess Park and Gabrielle George were enough to seal a 3-2 win with Justine Vanhaevermaet and Deanna Cooper finding the net for Reading.

The fixture normally produces a lot of entertainment and there has been a total of 15 goals in the last five matches between the sides.

Everton won 3-0 on their last trip to Berkshire in October 2021, when goals from Anna Anvegard, Claire Emslie and Danielle Turner were enough for the Merseysiders.

Team News

Grace Moloney will continue in goal for the home side, after goalkeeper Jackie Burns picked up an achilles injury in training, which has all but ended her campaign.

Vanhaevermaet, who has not started since the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in March, will be pushing to return to the starting line-up along with Gemma Evans.

Despite that, there is every chance Kelly Chambers names an unchanged side.

George missed Wednesday's defeat to Brighton and she will be unavailable for this weekend's match also, after picking up a hamstring injury.

Natalie Bjorn, who has been out injured with a groin problem, is also a doubt for the clash and may not be risked.

An important decision for Brian Sorensen to make will be whether to select Izzy Christiansen or Karen Holmgaard.

Likely line-ups

Moloney; Bryson, Hendrix, Mukandi, Woodham; Eikeland, Moore, Troelsgaard Nielsen; Harries, Wellings, Rowe.

Brosnan; Hope, Sevecke, Finnigan, Veje; Galli, Wheeler, Christiansen; Sorensen, Park, Snoeijs.

Key Players

Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen - Reading

The Danish midfielder's quality can never be doubted and if Reading are to pick up a valuable three points on Sunday, you can expect the 34-year-old to have a big say.

She has a good eye for a goal and remains an ever-present in the side, despite the recent struggles of the team.

Rachel Rowe and Charlie Wellings are two other players that can cause problems for their opponents, in what is a vital game, especially with matches against Manchester City and Chelsea still on the horizon.

Katja Snoeijs - Everton

The Dutch striker scored twice on Wednesday in a losing cause for Everton, but it was an impressive performance by the 26-year-old.

She weaved into the box before producing a composed finish and added a second late-on with another good strike to cause panic amongst the Brighton side.

If she continues her fine form this weekend then she could consign Reading closer to the drop.

Jess Park is another player that is a considerable threat if Reading are able to prevent Snoeijs from troubling them.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading.

What time is kick-off?

The encounter will kick-off at 2pm (BST) on Sunday 23 April.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on the FA Player.