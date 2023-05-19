Brian Sørensen on signings; end of the season, and Brighton challenge

Transfer News

Everton manager Brian Sørensen revealed his side have been in contact with Chelsea over the signing of 19-year-old Aggie Beever-Jones, who has spent this season on-loan in Merseyside.

When asked whether the head coach would like to see Beever-Jones back in a blue shirt, he responded: “yeah, I would. I have always said that to Chelsea so we will see.”

Brian Sorensen (Photo by Cameron Smith via Getty Images)

Another loanee who has starred at Walton Hall Park is Jess Park, who arrived from fellow Women’s Super League side Manchester City.

When quizzed about a possible return for the 21-year-old, the answer was not as hopeful for Blues fans, as Sørensen stated: “No, I don’t think so. I think Jess coming into the England team showcases herself very well.

“I think they have big plans for her, hopefully she will do the same for them that she has done for us this year, so I think that is not as likely”.

Beever-Jones Red

Everton come into Sunday’s fixture hoping to avoid a third successive defeat in the league. A 4-1 loss to Arsenal midweek meant the Toffees have all but cemented their position in sixth.

Everton were reduced to ten after Beever-Jones was dismissed for a dangerous tackle. Sørensen agreed with the decision and admitted: “At the end of the day, it was fair enough. I have no complaints.”

”I think in this league you will find a hundred tackles like that. It is part of the game, it happens in football unfortunately.

”At the end of the day, Aggie is young; she is growing as a player. But as I said, I could find a lot of similar examples on that stuff that happens. She gets too eager to win the ball back and yeah, she will learn from that of course.”

Aggie Beever-Jones was shown a red card versus Arsenal (Photo by Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

On the topic of injuries, the Danish manager confirmed his side have picked up no new injuries following the battle with the Gunners.

Arsenal performance

The catalyst of Wednesday’s home defeat was the Blues’ leaky defensive display in the first-half. Sørensen’s side headed down the tunnel after the first 45, four goals to the good.

Ahead of the penultimate league game of the season, he said: “We need to get back and have clean sheets, which we have actually been really good at.

”The level of opponent is different, we try to play against quality teams. Second half we can always set up a wall and kick it away and waste time but I do not think we will grow and learn from that. We try to play football and that is the identity we want to create.”

Brighton Clash

With sixth place all but secured, Sunday’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion will be a tough test for Everton, who will use the tie as a measurement of progress.

The reverse fixture was won 3-2 by Sunday’s opponents, but Sørensen is hoping for a less exciting game on this occasion.

He said: “I do not think it will be as open. We need to be ready on the transitions, we need to be ready on set-pieces and so on. They have threats that we need to make sure does not shine in the game. Hopefully it will not be a five goal thriller.”

The game will be Everton’s final game in front of a home crowd this season. The 42-year-old praised the Everton faithful and encouraged them to get down to Walton Hall Park on Sunday.

”I think we have had really good support and I hope to see alot coming on Sunday. They have been incredible, the fans, even against Arsenal in a tough game, we could hear them throughout the game cheering us on when we are in a tough position. So, just really hoping and looking forward to a lot on Sunday and hopefully we can give them a really, really good game to finish off our home games.”