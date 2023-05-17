West Ham vs Chelsea: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Lauren James of Chelsea scores her team's fifth goal during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match between West Ham United Women and Chelsea Women at Chigwell Construction Stadium on February 09, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea will look to move a step closer to defending their Women's Super League title when they travel to West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Blues, who retained their FA Cup crown with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, are looking to chase down the Manchester side in the league.

They currently sit a point behind Marc Skinner's side but they have played a game fewer than their rivals.

Emma Hayes' side will feel extremely confident as they hammered West Ham 7-0 back in February's WSL Cup clash, with prolific Australian striker Sam Kerr scoring four goals in the process. Fran Kirby, Lauren James and Guro Reiten were also on the scoresheet.

At this present time, West Ham occupy eighth place in the league and have effectively secured their top flight status for another season.

They were beaten 1-0 at Brighton last time out and they have not won since a 2-0 victory over Wolves in the FA Cup at the end of January.

Team News

West Ham

Midfielder Abbey-Leigh Stringer has been out of action since February's match against Chelsea and she is unlikely to feature again for Paul Konchesky's side.

Jessica Ziu is another player who has been sidelined for a long period of time and she is still recovering from her anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Princess Ademiluyi, who came off the bench during the 1-0 defeat to Brighton, may get another chance to play for the Irons.

Chelsea

England internationals Millie Bright and Fran Kirby are expected to miss the remainder of the season - with both currently out of action with knee injuries.

Pernille Harder impressed during her substitute appearance in the FA Cup final, and she may be pushing for a starting berth.

Jessica Carter, Sophie Ingle, Jelena Cankovic and Kadeisha Buchanan are other names who could come into the team if Emma Hayes chooses to rotate her starting line-up.

A change in goal with Zecira Musovic coming in for Ann-Katrin Berger is also possible for the west London outfit, in order to keep the team fresh.

Possible line-ups

West Ham

Arnold; Parker, Fisk, Cissoko, Denton; Evans, Snerle, Longhurst, Atkinson; Brynjarsdottir, Asseyi

Chelsea

Musovic; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter; Ingle, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Harder, Reiten; Kerr

Key Players

Chelsea - Sam Kerr

Of course, it is Sam Kerr. The Australian superstar scored the match-winner on Sunday and also picked up the Football Writers Player of the Year in the last week.

She has scored an incredible 27 goals in 35 club appearances this season, and will be eager to add to that tally a few more times before the campaign is out.

The West Ham defenders will be hoping that Emma Hayes springs a surprise in her team because the 29-year-old is lethal in front of goal, which they found out in February when she netted four times.

West Ham - Viviane Asseyi

The French forward has six goals and three assists in the league so far this season and she is the most likely player to hurt Chelsea, if they are to stun the defending champions.

She has a very good understanding with Dagny Brynjarsdottir and with Chelsea expected to enjoy the majority of possession, the 29-year-old will have to be extremely efficient when she does receive the ball.

Asseyi is part of the reason why West Ham are not in any clear danger of relegation.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, Greater London and it is the home of Dagenham & Redbridge.

What time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8:15pm BST on Wednesday 17 May.

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Showcase for viewers in the UK. It follows the Everton vs Arsenal match.