Everton vs Arsenal: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023

Everton host Arsenal tonight in the Women's Super League at Walton Hall Park, as the Gunners look to keep the pressure on those at the top.

With just three games left to play, Arsenal are six points off the top and are likely to miss out on the WSL title for another season, with Manchester United and Chelsea in the driving seat in a title race that could go down to the wire.

Jonas Eidevall's side come into the game on the back of a 4-0 away triumph over Brighton and Hove Albion, with an early brace from Stina Blackstenius helping the Gunners on their way to victory.

As for Everton, they have nothing to play for, meaning these last three games are a good chance for Brian Sørensen to prepare for next season.

A 7-0 defeat to Chelsea last time out shows that there is work to be done at the Toffees, and it does not get much easier with the visit of Arsenal to Merseyside.

Team News

Arsenal

Eidevall has confirmed that both Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley could be in contention tonight.

Catley missed the trip to Brighton whilst Foord came on from the bench for the Gunners, with both likely to be involved today.

However, Lina Hurtig is not available for Eidevall's side, but Giovana Quieroz is available despite being forced off against Brighton with an injury.

Everton

Jess Park will play no further part in Everton's season, after it was confirmed that the Manchester City loanee will remain out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

With Everton having little to play for in their last three games, there could be several changes for the Toffees to give others game time.

Predicted Lineup

Arsenal

Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle; Maritz, Pelova, Maanum, McCabe; Foord, Kuhl; Blackstenius. (3-4-2-1)

Everton

Ramsey; Stenevik, Sevecke, Bjorn, Veje; Wheeler, Bennison, Christiansen; Sorensen, Snoeijs, Galli. (4-3-3)

Key Players

Arsenal - Stina Blackstenius

With key forwards out in the long-term for Arsenal, the second half of this season was a huge chance for Blackstenius to prove her worth in this Arsenal side.

Seven goals in all competitions in 2023 shows that she is taking the opportunities when they come, with the Sweden international scoring two last time out against Brighton.

With Arsenal still having a slight chance at the title, there is no doubt that she will be leading the line tonight as the Gunners look to push the title race all the way.

Blackstenius has been a regular for Arsenal this season (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Everton - Katja Snoeijs

With Everton likely to make a host of changes, it is difficult to know who we will see out on the pitch tonight for the Toffees.

However, if they are to find the goals tonight against Arsenal, they will be relying on top scorer Katja Snoeijs at Walton Hall Park this evening.

She has five goals to her name in the WSL this season, including a brace against Brighton back in April and will be needed again if Everton are to claim anything from this game.

Snoeijs has five goals to her name this season (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Everton's Walton Hall Park.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 18:15 BST this evening, May 17.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Football and the FA Player.