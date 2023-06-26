Chloe Nicolson: The Western Isles Goalkeeper playing in the SWPL

The Western Isles will be taking part in the women's football event at the Island Games for the sixth time in their history when they travel to Guernsey next week.

A 4th place finish was their highest finish in the women's football event back in 2011, as the Western Isles, who surround the Scottish mainland, lost out to Greenland in the Bronze Medal game.

After six years without the official Island Games, the Western Isles will be looking to equal, if not better their 4th place finish 12 years ago, with a much-changed side since the 2017 tournament in Gotland.

First experience of the Island Games

For Western Isles goalkeeper Chloe Nicolson, this will be her first taste of the Island Games.

The 21-year-old plays her football for Scottish Women's Premier League side Hamilton Academical and has been a regular starter for the Accies this season.

However, in an interview with VAVEL, she said that as this is her first experience of the Island Games, it is a completely different scenario.

"I don't really know what to expect," she said

"It will be tough, I'm really excited for it.

"It's a completely different experience to club football. It's something I've never experienced before.

Guernsey will host this year's Island Games (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I think everyone's excited, there's a lot of girls who have been loads of times, then there's me and loads of other young girls. It's such a mixed age, so there are a lot of girls going for the first time.

Nicolson is one of the younger players in the squad and will make her debut in the tournament in July.

However, she explained that nervousness doesn't creep in despite her age.

"It doesn't make me nervous. Being at Rangers and playing for Hamilton in the top league of Scotland, that makes it a wee bit less nerve-wracking for me."

"Obviously it will be a bit nerve-wracking because I haven't played a match in a few weeks now, but I'm feeling confident. As a squad, we're more than capable to go and beat all these teams."

"We shouldn't need to be nervous because we've got experienced players."

"I think now there are loads of players who have played in the SWPL (Scottish Women's Premier League) 1 and 2 so I do think we've got a really good chance."

"It was a massive dream come true"

For many football fans, it is a dream to play for the club they support, but of course for many it only remains just that.

But for Nicolson it was different. After a successful trial period at Rangers Women, she joined the club in 2019.

She spoke to VAVEL about her earlier years playing football, and about that dream move to Glasgow four years ago.

"First time I remember playing was in school, I think it was when I was 4 or 5 that I started kicking a ball. But I didn't actually join a club until I was about 8.

"One day I just went in goal and it turned out I was pretty good.

"I think I went in goal for school one day. I think I was U12's at the time.

"It was a massive dream come true. I'm a massive Rangers fan. So that was huge for me.

Nicolson is a childhood Glasgow Rangers fan (Photo by Mark Runnacles - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"(Favourite goalkeeper) when I was younger was Allan McGregor, I love him as a goalie, he's just your classic goalie.

"When I moved to Glasgow, I was training with all the full-time players, so it was such a good experience.

"Even to experience how they go through their day-to-day training sessions it was so good."

"It was really hard to leave Rangers"

After finding game time limited at the Gers, a successful loan period at Hamilton Academical lead to a permanent move in 2022.

She went on to play 29 games for the Accies in the SWPL 1, and she believes looking back that it was the right call to move to South Lanarkshire.

"It's been amazing, it was really hard to leave Rangers, I did not want to leave them, but it was the best decision for me.

"Even that first season of playing I've developed so much. Now looking back it was the best decision.

"I've been challenged so much because with Hamilton we finished 11th, we were in the playoff.

Hamilton had to come from behind to beat Gartcain 2-1 in the relegation play-off, which ensures that they will play in the SWPL 1 next season.

Second-half goals from Chloe Muir and Eildih Martin would mean Hamilton avoided the drop.

"We weren't the strongest team but we have really good experienced players, we were just such a young team.

Hamilton Women play at New Douglas Park (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group via Getty Images)

"I think that also really helped my development because I was getting challenged every week against Rangers, Celtic and even the likes of Partick Thistle and Dundee United, those teams are always a challenge.

"Me and my goalkeeper coach were doing analysis after every game on the goals I conceded, with what I could've done better.

"But sometimes you've got to think it's Rangers, Celtic, (Glasgow) City. They're full-time teams with experienced international players. We're not quite at that standard yet, so you've sometimes just got to put some games aside and focus on the games we can get points out of.

"You've got to take it into perspective sometimes. You have to try and not let those scores defeat you. If I'm conceding seven goals and I'm letting that get to me that's just not going to help me for my next games."

Having played against Rangers for her new club, Nicolson had was determined to prove to her childhood club what she can do.

"At first it was weird, but I was also really excited because I wanted to prove to them what I can do. I got a few first-team appearances whilst at Rangers but it was nowhere near as much as I wished.

"But that also can't be helped because I was so young and just the way the club was moving. They went full-time and spent a lot of money on players.

"I hope that in the future I can go back there. That's what I want to do."

Praise from the Celtic boss

Celtic boss Fran Alonso was full of praise for Nicolson (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group via Getty Images)

A 6-0 loss to Celtic in September last year also ended in Nicolson being substituted in the closing stages, after picking up an injury.

However, she was the star of the game after making several saves against the Glasgow-based side.

As per The Herald, Celtic boss Fran Alonso was high in praise of the Western Isles goalkeeper.

“For me she was by far Hamilton’s best player today. I’m very sorry she needed to come off because it was an outstanding performance.” - Fran Alonso, Celtic boss

Nicolson remembers that day, something which she told VAVEL gave her a confidence boost.

"I remember reading the interview, I really did not want to come off, I tried to stay on.

"Hearing from Fran Alonso praising me, I just take it as a confidence boost.

These top managers are praising me so it made me really happy.

"Next season will just be trying not to drop so many points and turn these chances we create into goals, because we were hardly ever hammered by a team, apart from Rangers, Celtic and (Glasgow) City.

Nicolson also spoke to us about the development of the women's game in Scotland.

Whilst she said that it has not quite caught up with the progress of England, she made it clear that a lot has changed for the good.

"It has developed a lot. I don't think it's anywhere near where England is. But over the past 3 seasons it has changed a lot. More clubs are starting to go full-time.

"It is getting better, it is getting into more professional environments.

"But there's still a lot to catch up on.

"At Hamilton the coaches are very supportive. They're very good at helping me out when needed.

Western Isles Fixtures

The Western Isles have been put in Group C, with tournament hosts Guernsey and Ynys Môn.

They will face Ynys Môn on the opening day (July 9th) of the women's football event at College Field, in a 10:30 BST kick-off.

Two days later (July 11th) they face Guernsey at Corbet Field in a 14:30 BST kick-off.

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.