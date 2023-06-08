A New Era for Farsley Celtic: Clayton Donaldson steps up as head coach

An exciting announcement has been made this week by National League North club Farsley Celtic regarding their management team for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Former Brentford and Birmingham striker Clayton Donaldson, who has completed the past two seasons as top scorer for Gainsborough Trinity and York City respectively, will be taking on the role of head coach alongside playing duties.

The appointment marks Donaldson's first foray into a managerial position at 39 years old, and his impressive career as a player and experience in coaching roles make him a promising candidate for the job.

A well-travelled striker

Still going strong at 39, it has been nothing short of a spectacular footballing career so far.

The Jamaican international began his career with Hull City in 2002, scoring on his first-team debut, before being loaned out to various non-league clubs.

His boundaries were kept within the Yorkshire region, marking down two spells with Harrogate Town in addition to his brief time at Scarborough and Halifax.

Having shown no real promise so far, he eventually moved on to York City in 2005 upon release from Hull, but that soon changed at the Conference National outfit.

It was at Bootham Crescent where Donaldson initially made his name, scoring over 40 goals in a two-year period there, plus collecting the Minstermen's Clubman of the Year accolade followed by the team's top scorer the next year.

Scottish side Hibernian were keen to capture the forward, where he stayed for a year, making only 21 appearances, before leaving to join Crewe Alexandra for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

The Don spent a year with Scottish side Hibernian before departing for Crewe (Photo by Bill Murray/SNS Group via Getty Images)

It was all worth the money as 'The Don' played well in excess of 100 games for the Alex, scoring 49 times overall despite relegation to League Two in his first campaign.

The 2011 move to Brentford was probably when his career properly took off, catching the eye of Birmingham City scouts at the end of a three-year spell with the Bees, in which he had helped earn promotion to the Championship.

However he rejected a new contract upon finishing as runners-up in League One, instead going on to sign for Birmingham, Brentford's new second-tier rivals.

Across the two clubs, 86 goals were netted by Donaldson, spanning over 270 matches.

The forward was a fans' favourite at Birmingham City (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Just a few games into the 2017/18 season, the 39-year-old chose to move on and spent the next few years hopping from club to club - he plied his trade at the likes of Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers, and Bradford City, before returning home to York in a surprise drop to the National League North in 2021.

Once again, he didn't fail to impress, remaining a fans' favourite as he scored crucial goals to claim a playoff final victory, finishing the campaign as top goalscorer.

To some surprise, he didn't hang up the boots and left the Minstermen to join Gainsborough, and again ended the season as highest scorer, but the Trinity just pulled up short in the playoffs.

Not only does Donaldson link up with Farsley following a particularly illustrative career, but also boasts ten international caps for Jamaica and two goals.

Who is in the Farsley dugout?

The announcement from Farsley Celtic came after some delays in waiting for confirmation from the League Managers Association (LMA), which is still pending.

However, the club have decided to go ahead and reveal their new management team, with the intention of adding any missing individuals once the necessary approvals are obtained.

Joining Donaldson in the coaching setup are assistant head coaches Danny Ellis and Tom Morgan, with another member yet to be confirmed.

Donaldson is part of a new coaching team at The Citadel (Photo: Farsley Celtic FC)

Club legend Ellis arrives off the back of a brief spell with Liversedge, which came about following a stint as Guiseley manager, so the 37-year-old does have some experience working on the touchline and will undoubtedly use that in his new role with the Celts.

Morgan is another who has spent a lot of his career in the lower leagues of English football as an experienced goalkeeper - he linked up with Farsley last summer and has knowledge of the club from previous spells, carving him out as a key part of this coaching team.

Gareth Liversidge will continue in the role as Head Physio, ensuring the team's physical well-being on and off the pitch.

Words from the board

Farsley chairman Paul Barthorpe explained the club's decision to adopt a more progressive management structure, shifting from the traditional manager and assistant manager model to a head coach and assistant coach approach, supported by a director of football.

"We wanted to appoint a young dynamic management team, with hunger, drive and a real passion for the challenge at Farsley, who have knowledge and understanding of the latest tactics, methodologies, training techniques and technologies as well as a good knowledge of non-league football, an extensive contact list in the game and who have the ability to not only attract players but to get the best out of them," he said.

During the recruitment process, it became clear that the club had individuals who possessed all these qualities within their ranks.

Donaldson, in particular, impressed the board with his passion, knowledge of the game, and ability to communicate effectively.

Club legend Ellis, known for his dedication and commitment during his playing years, brings his passion for the club into the coaching setup.

Pav Singh, the director of football, will provide additional support and assist in the development and progression of the coaches.

Singh has played a crucial role in shaping the new management structure, player recruitment, and negotiations for squad rebuilding.

Expressing his excitement about the appointment of the new management team, Singh highlighted the collective experience and skill sets that each member brings.

“It’s important that Clayton is getting the best support mechanism possible to lead the players in his first head coach role whilst playing so our match day preparation needs to be slick both on and off the pitch.

“Clayton is for me the perfect choice, given his vast footballing experience both as a player and his previous experiences in coaching roles at York and Gainsborough, and the success he had in those roles," he said.

Message from The Don

Donaldson himself expressed his delight at being appointed head coach of Farsley Celtic, a position he has been working toward during the later stages of his playing career.

With experience in coaching roles at both York City and Gainsborough Trinity, where he led his sides to playoff finishes, the forward is eager "to take the wheel and steer Farsley Celtic towards a successful future!

"The recruitment has been really good and the squad really excites me so now it’s just a case of getting the best out of them which is something I’m looking forward to doing with my coaching team.”

This appointment signals a new era for the National League North club.

With Donaldson's wealth of experience as a player and his recent success in coaching roles, he brings a unique perspective to the team.

Supported by talented coaching staff and the backing of the club, his leadership, and guidance will shape Farsley's future on and off the pitch.

Fans can look forward to a different but exciting season ahead of this new and dynamic management.