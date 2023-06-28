Eva Frazzoni: Hashtag United's midfielder with Bermuda ambitions

Bermuda will be competing in the women's football event for the first time in ten years when they step onto the field at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey.

The Island which lies in the North Atlantic Ocean won the women's football back in 2013, beating Greenland in the final on penalties.

That was on home turf, and the competition only had three Islands in the women's football that year, with Hitra the other Island involved.

However, in every women's football event that Bermuda have entered they have come away with a medal.

Two Bronze Medal finishes in 2005 and 2007 before their 2013 gold medal means the Bermudians have a very respectable record at the Island Games when it comes to the women's football, something that they will be looking to continue this year in Guernsey.

"Our goal is to win"

Bermuda captain and midfielder Eva Frazzoni will be playing in her first Island Games women's football event in July.

In an interview with VAVEL, Frazzoni expressed they want to win the women's event, whilst also giving opportunities to those who have not played as much for Bermuda.

"It's been a while since we actually competed in the Island Games, it's been about 10 years. I wasn't a part of the national team for football at that time.

"We're buzzing for it because last time we were in it we won it.

"For a lot of us, we have been around quite a while. We know the expectation and preparation needed. There's pressure on it. A lot of older women who were a part of it are expecting the same turnout. Our goal is to win."

Bermuda are the only side recognised by FIFA competing in the women's football event, with Bermuda ranked 147th in the world.

Bermuda are the only side with a FIFA ranking in the women's football event (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

This means they compete in World Cup qualifiers, playing against the likes of Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Grenada.

"The schedule is heavy. It's a great opportunity for a lot of girls who haven't got a lot of minutes.

"There are girls who have never played for their country. There is always that first time.

"It definitely gives us an edge that we have played together on the international level.

"But football is whoever shows up. It doesn't really matter what has happened in the past.

Frazzoni has captained her side in the World Cup qualifiers, and she will be leading out her team in Guernsey for the 2023 Island Games.

"Captaining your country, that's the peak of my career.

"It is really hard to explain. I can't put words to paper on what it means.

"These girls make it easy, it's an honour.

"It's a different role and there is a different pressure to it. It means everything."

A focus on tennis at a younger age

Before playing in senior football, Frazzoni played tennis after putting a temporary end to playing football.

Similarly to her football career, she played on an international level when playing tennis, but swapped back to football a few years later.

"So I actually focused when I was younger on tennis," she said.

"I used to play football when I was really young, but then I focused on tennis and I didn't play football at all.

Frazzoni played tennis on an international level when she was younger (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I only started playing football because a friend wanted me to join a club.

"I was competing a lot at the time for tennis internationally. Doing internationals for tennis and football and school was a lot, so I had to choose.

"It's been a couple of years now where I have thought exactly what it was when I was younger why I chose football, I think it was the camaraderie of it.

"Bermuda is small, tennis was small at the time, and with football, it was just a bunch of girls having fun."

She revealed that she played tennis at a younger age in an interview with Bernews back in 2017, where she also commented on whether women's football gets enough support from the local community.

"No not at all. I think that we have a lot of support from the families of the girls that do play but we do not have enough people that believe that we can do as much as the guys even though we have made history already starting back with the U17 team a few years ago. I think the support can get a lot better." - Eva Frazzoni to Bernews, 2017

She told VAVEL that whilst there has been progress, there is still a long way to go in Bermuda when it comes to the growth of the women's game.

"We've still got lots to catch up. However, we did start a women's league last year for the first time.

"But we have a lot to go. But hopefully what we can do on the international level can keep encouraging young females here and keep growing it.

"We aren't at the level that I want it to be at but it's definitely a beginning. A lot more positive than it was in 2017.

"There are a lot more external conversations going on, but we are growing. It has definitely become a domino effect in the best way."

Hashtag United - "What Spencer is doing is absolutely amazing"

Frazzoni plays her club football for Hashtag United, who last season won promotion to the third tier of the English football pyramid.

The Tags are well renowned for their presence on the Youtube scene. A club who were set up by Youtuber Spencer Owen took the Social Media world by storm.

After joining the English football pyramid in 2018, Hashtag are now in the seventh tier of English football, three leagues below the English Football League.

Their growth allowed them to set up a women's side, and after a merger with AFC Basildon in 2020, Hashtag United Women were formed.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH - March @e_frazzoni 🇧🇲



Our Bermudan international picks up March’s honour for her performances in the month’s 3 fixtures! In her 161 minutes across the 3 games, Eva earned herself a player of the match in our 0-6 win vs Chesham. Well done Eva! 👏#UPTHETAGS pic.twitter.com/fkHUzRUUQ6 — (C) Hashtag United FC Women (@hashtagutdwomen) March 31, 2023

Playing a key part in their season, Frazzoni spoke about her time so far at Hashtag and her hopes for the future.

"I'm excited to go back and create a bigger mark on Hashtag. The way that they promote women's football is great.

"We couldn't have asked for a better season because we won the league. The girls are amazing. All of us genuinely like each other and there is a really good thing going on there."

Frazzoni also said that despite a lot more media attention on Hashtag United compared to other clubs lower down in the Women's football pyramid, they have embraced it rather than feeling any pressure from it.

For the women's side, former Hashtag captain and content creator Alex Bailess is behind the social media content.

"It's a part of Hashtag now. What Spencer is doing is absolutely amazing.

"He supports the women's side as much as he does the men's. What Alex (Bailess) is doing, she had a career-ending injury that could have shaken her but she has now taken this completely different avenue.

"As much as she is our media she is also our friend and feels really a part of the team.

"Bench cam videos and videos all over the place, it's just apart of it. It feels weird if it's not there.

"It's solely about growing the game, and everything is buzzing to be apart of that.

"Last season it was a pressure because we were favourite to win the league. Now we don't have that pressure, it's about being a dark horse.

"I think people are going to count us out in times when they shouldn't, but we wanted to get to this level because we want to have game in game out as a battle.

"It's going to take a lot, but we'll compete for it. Winning it is our goal, we're trying to make a mark, and I think people will be impressed by what we can do.

"We are at that level. We've played some tier 3 teams and we showed that it's the level we should be at."

FA Cup experience

Hashtag made it to the Women's FA Cup Fourth Round last season, where they would face then Women's Championship side Coventry United.

Coventry, who have recently changed their name to Rugby Borough after their relegation, came out 4-0 winners against the Tags.

Hashtag made it to the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup where they face Championship side Coventry United (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Frazzoni played in that game at the Butts Park Arena, and she told VAVEL about that experience in the FA Cup.

"We made it too far and we were just happy to be there. It didn't go as we expected.

"We had a red card come up and threw it, but I think the main thing to take out of it was not to be so shell-shocked but also to know that this is where we want to be.

"It's hard when you're playing competitive football every week and they have a second gear to kick into. Our second gear we were never tested so it was really hard to switch to that when we were cruising for a bit.

"It was awesome to be a part of the FA Cup in that round, and for Sammy (Rowland) to go on and win the golden boot is amazing."

Sammy Rowland was presented with the Golden Ball before the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The challenge of the other Islands

Ahead of the Island Games in Guernsey, Frazzoni made it clear that it won't be easy against the other Islands.

Whilst they are the only FIFA-ranked side at the tournament, the limited information about the other teams means it is difficult to prepare for what sort of challenge they will face.

"Those small countries despite being small deserve to be on the same platform and the world knowing of them.

"I'm being honest there are some countries I didn't know were entering the tournament. I'm still googling where they are.

"We don't know about them, so it's one of those things where it depends how you look at it.

🇧🇲💁🏽‍♀️⚽️ The final Women’s team selected to represent Bermuda in Guernsey at the 2023 NatWest International Island Games is here.



Show the Lady Gombey Warriors your support by RT x QT 🫶🏽 #bermudafaw #bermudaswnt pic.twitter.com/gIvIoTg8vV — Bermuda Football Association (@BermudaFA) June 5, 2023

"We haven't played them before, it's not a Jamaica, it's not a Dominican Republic.

"We can really try to push our style of play, rather than trying to alter us to see what we need to exploit.

"At the same time it's a bit up in the air because we don't know what to expect.

"We are focusing on the style of play that we want to move forward.

"We're a young team and a lot of changes have gone on."

Bermuda face Åland, Hitra and Jersey in Group A of the Island Games.

Their first opponents are Jersey on July 9th, in a 14:30 BST kick-off at The Track.

Guernsey will host the 2023 Island Games (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A day later (July 10th) they come up against Hitra at the College Field, 14:30 BST kick-off, before facing Åland on July 11th in a 14:30 BST kick-off, also at College Field.

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.