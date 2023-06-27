Carol Lewis: The Ynys Môn captain playing in her fourth Island Games

With the 2023 Island Games just around the corner in Guernsey, all ten sides in the women's football event will be preparing for the first Island Games since 2017.

The 2019 edition of the Island Games in Gibraltar was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an Inter Games Football Tournament was set up in replace of the Island Games.

This would be held in Ynys Môn, also known as Anglesey, and it would be a tournament which would turn out to be a success story for the Ynys Môn women's football team, and one that nearly had the perfect ending.

They made it all the way to the final after beating 2015 Island Games women's football gold medalists Jersey in the semi-final, with Lexi Crawley scoring the goal to send Ynys Môn to the final.

They lost out to a strong Isle of Man team in the final, but it was a tournament which the Ynys Môn women's team will never forget.

"It was special"

One player who was involved in that team was Ynys Môn captain Carol Lewis, who will be competing in her fourth Island Games this year in Guernsey.

In an interview with VAVEL, she spoke about her experiences with the Ynys Môn side, expressing that the 2019 tournament meant a lot to them:

"My best one (tournament) was when we played at home in Ynys Mon," she said.

"We got to the final. That team was something else. It was special.

Ynys Môn hosted the Inter Games Football Tournament in 2019 (Photo by joe daniel price/Getty Images)

Lewis first competed at the Island Games back in 2003, which was also held in Guernsey.

Ynys Môn finished in 6th place that year, their best finish in the women's football event.

"My first one when I was 16 was Guernsey. I was very young. I remember going and looking up at the older ones.

"I hope for the young ones coming with us that they'll look up to us. I want them to think 'I still want to be playing for Ynys Môn at the age of 35."

Life at club level

Lewis plays for Amlwch Town in the North Wales Women's Football League, one of the clubs that play in the Ynys Môn area.

Along with Lewis, her teammates Emma Roberts, Sara Furlong, Cerys Gadd, Joanna Bramwell, Ellie Sian Jones, Tesni Hughes and goalkeeper Ceri Pritchard have all been selected in the Ynys Môn squad for the 2023 Island Games.

She spoke about the struggles at the start of the season and how the club managed to record a respectable finish in the league:

"Last summer we only had about 7 players max. We were running around trying to find a team.

"When the season started we were sometimes going to games with ten players, nine sometimes.

"At the end, we had a full squad and finished 5th in the league.

Amlwch Town finished on 41 points in the league, finishing in 5th place by 8 points.

Great 3-4 away win at @NFAFootball_ Ladies as Tesni Hughes completed her hat-trick with the last kick of the game! Ten match unbeaten run now. 🔟/🔟 💙 pic.twitter.com/BOnV2JFukk — CPD Tref Amlwch Town FC (@amlwchtownfc) May 14, 2023

Lewis played 1845 minutes in 21 appearances in the league, and several other members of the Ynys Môn squad play their club football at Amlwch

"There are eight of us Amlwch girls who have been selected to play for Ynys Mon, so we're all used to playing together."

Compared to other Islands, Ynys Môn still have players from several different clubs. Llangefni Town have eight representatives competing in the women's football events, whilst there are also players from Bangor, Trearddur Bay and Huddersfield Town.

📢⚽️Ynys Môn Football squads announced for #Guernsey2023.



👉 More info: https://t.co/6GkiPeUwjy pic.twitter.com/2uEJZq2HXO — Ynys Môn Island Games Association (@YnysMonIGA) March 12, 2023

"We all play for different clubs. So we're not used to playing with each other, but the girls have all been good this week and we've all bonded well.

"Our aim is to go out there and enjoy it and hopefully get as far as we can.

Captaining Ynys Mon at the Island Games

Lewis will captain Ynys Môn at the Island Games in Guernsey, as they look to beat their best finish in the official Island Games women's event.

That was back in 2003 and it was also hosted by Guernsey, which was Lewis' first Island Games with Ynys Môn.

At 35 years of age it still means a lot for Lewis to represent the Island at the Island Games:

"I'm very excited to lead the girls out on the pitch.

"Leading out the Ynys Môn ladies team in a special event like the Island Games is a bit more special. We wear the Welsh kit, so you've got the Red Dragon on it."

They will face the Western Isles and Island Games hosts Guernsey in Group C, with Ynys Môn being in one of two groups with just three Islands in the group.

"We played the Western Isles when they came over here at Ynys Môn, and they're a good team, a physical team.

Ynys Môn will face tournament hosts Guernsey (Photo by Allard Schager/Getty Images)

"With Guernsey, they're going to have their home crowd behind them, so that will give them that 12th player.

"We're going to go out and play our game."

Ynys Môn fixtures

Ynys Môn begin their 2023 Island Games journey against the Western Isles on Sunday 9th July at College Field, with a kick-off time of 10:30 BST.

The day after (July 10th) they will face tournament hosts Guernsey at Corbet Field in a 14:30 BST kick-off.

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.