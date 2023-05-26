Tottenham Women boss Vicky Jepson: "Working with Bethany England has been a pleasure."

Vicky Jepson lauded Bethany England's 'incredibly consistent attitude' as she faced the media for the final time this season to preview the clash against West Ham United Women tomorrow afternoon.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Bethany England of Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrates after scoring their third goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Reading at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Last weekend saw history made:

Among the good mood of supporters leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening after seeing their side secure their WSL status for next term with a 4-1 win over Reading, there was also the realisation that they had just witnessed history.

Despite the men's side losing 3-1 to Brentford earlier that day, the Premier League and the Women's Super League came together to create the first ever 'double header' as both the games were held back to back in N17 with Spurs manager Jepson, still buzzing.

"Last weekend we created history, we want many 'firsts' in the women's game and the club's made a first.

"The Premier League and the WSL came together for a significant day. We got the win and it was fantastic for our club so there's a huge positivite that we need.

"Me and the players spent time after ensuring we walked around the pitch and clapped fans for their support, I spoke to a few fans who had never been to watch the women before but stayed because they were at the Brentford game beforehand and said they'll definitely be back.

"To inspire new fans is a massive positive too and they mean a lot to us. From my point of view I hope it's given fans enough to come back and watch us again next season, we want the fanbase to grow, we want to make sure that the fanbase grows as our project grows as that is what our players deserve."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Amy Turner of Tottenham Hotspur Women with fans following the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Reading at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Spurs' focus remains same

The 'pressure cooker' that is a relegation fight is now no more for Spurs, with the Lilywhites confirming their WSL status for next term last weekend.

Since Jepson was appointed Interim Head Coach, she has guided Spurs to crucial victories over the teams around them in the table, including a 1-0 win over Leicester and last weekend's hammering of the Royals.

With Spurs now sitting on 17 points, should they beat West Ham on the final day, Jepson's team will finish ahead of the East London side by virtue of goal difference, an eighth place finish that had looked improbable after their eleven game winless run from October to March. The boss however, certainly will not let standards slip.

"The focus remains the same, although there isn't relegation hanging over our heads anymore so there's a relief from that point of view, but in the way we turn up to training every day and our consistent habits, nothing's changed.

"Our objective now is to make sure we maintain consistency in the game against West Ham as we want to finish the season on a high."

Big attendances can't be a negative:

With their WSL season finale against West Ham at the Chigwell Construction Stadium now officially a sell out, Spurs are getting more and more experience of playing in front of bigger crowds week in, week out.

"I think you need to drown out the noise, whether that's the home fans or the away fans, obvously it helps when you have the home backing but we need to concentrate on what we can control and that's between the white lines, our game plan and how we execute it, the subs and making sure they know their roles when they come on to change a game and if we give everything that we've asked for, that's all that matters on the day."

Bethany England gives 100% every time:

We could not end a WSL season without talking about the impact that Bethany England has had at Spurs.

The forward has ten goals in 11 league matches and 11 in 13 overall since joining Spurs in January from rivals Chelsea.

As the end of the season coincides with Sarina Weigman selecting her Lionesses squad for the 2023 Women's World Cup on May 31st, surely Bethany England needs to be in with a shout? Jepson certainly thinks so.

"How can you leave out a top England goal scorer out of your squad (at the World Cup) that can perform at such high pressure?

"I think along with her professional behaviour too, she's been and travelled to the Euros where she's been on the bench and not got minutes.

"At the end of the day, I'm not in Sarina's position and when it comes to her selecting the squad, it'll be what she feels right for those Lionesses to go to Australia in the summer.

"The stats don't lie, the goals she's scored and the way she conducts herself in training even if it's just shaking off a mannequin, she does it at 110%.

"She'd fit in fantastically, she's a grounded character with elite standards, she's helped in contributing to help these players work through high pressure situations.

"From the club's point of view, players and fans, long may her consistent application continue."