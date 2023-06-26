Guernsey Island Games 2023: What to expect from the Women's Football

In 2016, Guernsey found out that they would be hosting the 2021 Island Games, a multi-sport event where Islands across the globe compete against each other, whilst also celebrating the Islands and their history.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of the competition in 2021, but after seven years of waiting since the decision to make them hosts, Guernsey will finally be hosting the Island Games in 2023.

It will be the first time that they have hosted the Island Games since 2003, and they will be looking to repeat their successes of 20 years ago when they came top of the medals table, achieving 128 medals at the Games that year.

24 different Islands across the globe will take part in this year's Island Games, with ten of those involved in the Women's football event.

The women's football event at the Island Games was first introduced back in 2001 when the Isle of Man hosted the games.

Faroe Islands attained gold that year, and they would go on to claim two more gold medals in the two women's football events that followed in Guernsey and the Shetland Islands.

Faroe Islands have not competed in the women's football event since 2005 (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)

However, Faroe Islands have not competed in the women's football since they won three consecutive events, meaning Åland go into the 2023 edition of the women's football event as the only Island with more than one gold medal in its history.

Åland join 2023 Island Games hosts Guernsey in the women's football, along with eight other Islands.

Hitra will also make the trip from Scandinavia, as they look to better their Bronze medal achievement of the 2013 women's football event.

Several Islands located near the United Kingdom will be competing at the games. The Isle of Man, Isle of Wight, Western Isles and Ynys Môn (Anglesey) will all be competing in the women's football, along with Guernsey's neighbour's Jersey.

Menorca will be making the trip from the Balearic Islands, whilst Bermuda will be making the long trip from the North Atlantic Ocean to compete in the women's football event after ten years out.

Here is a look at the Women's football event, and what recent history suggests ahead of the tournament...

Åland looking to add to three gold medals

The last winner of the official Island Games was Gotland back in 2017, however with the current holders not taking part in the women's football this year along with the Faroe Islands, who both have three gold medals to their name, Åland go into the Women's football event with the most gold medals from the tournament.

(Photo by: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Åland have three gold medals to their name in the women's football at the Island Games, and they all came in three consecutive tournaments.

A 3-0 win in the 2007 final started a winning run for the Scandinavian Island, with two more wins coming in 2009 and 2011.

They hosted the tournament in 2009, with a 2-0 win over last year's winners Gotland ensuring they achieved Gold on home turf.

A common theme in years gone by?

In four out of the last five Island Games, the host Island has won gold at the women's football tournament.

The only Island not to do so in the last 14 years was the Isle of Wight back in 2011, with Åland achieving gold that year.

However, if recent history repeats itself for the women's football event, then host Island Guernsey have every chance of achieving gold this year.

Their best-ever finish in the women's football was back in 2003, when Guernsey were last hosts.

They finished fourth place in that year, losing out to Jersey for a Bronze medal in a 3-2 defeat.

However, 20 years have passed since their best result in the women's football, and there is every hope that Guernsey can finally achieve a feat that they have never achieved in the women's football event - winning a medal.

Gold for Bermuda after ten years away?

Located in the North Atlantic Ocean, Bermuda have not been involved in the women's football event at the Island Games since 2013.

Whilst the Island has entered the Island Games overall since then, the women's football has not competed during that time.

Bermuda have not competed in the women's football event at the Island Games for ten years (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The last time they competed in the women's football was ten years ago, an event in which they achieved gold.

A 5-4 penalty shootout win against Greenland ensured Bermuda attained gold on home turf.

Whilst there were only three Islands competing in the 2013 edition of the women's event, they will still be strong contenders for the women's football gold medal.

With the Faroe Islands and Gotland not competing this year, only Åland have won the tournament on more occasions than Bermuda, who will fancy their chances in this year's competition.

Ranked 147th in the world in the official FIFA World Rankings, Bermuda are the only Island at the games officially recognised by FIFA, and have experience in World Cup qualifiers, something which separates them from the rest in terms of experience.

The fixtures

The women's football event is split into three groups, Group A, B and C.

Group A has four teams, with three times gold medalists Åland facing Hitra, Bermuda and Jersey.

Isle of Man and Isle of Wight will battle with Balearic island Menorca in Group B, whilst hosts Guernsey will face Ynys Môn (Anglesey) and the Western Isles.

(Photo Credit - Guernsey2023)

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.