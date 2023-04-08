England vs Australia: Women's International Friendly Preview, 2023

Beth Mead of England competes with Caitlin Foord of Australia during the International Friendly between England Women and Australia Women at Craven Cottage on October 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

As preparation for the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup continues, England faces the hosts of the tournament, Australia, in an international friendly on Tuesday evening.

The Lionesses welcome the Matildas to the Gtech Community Stadium, home of Premier League side, Brentford. A lively crowd of around 17,000 spectators is expected as once again, fans have sold-out the venue.

The Aussies had been in great form prior to their most recent friendly against Scotland on Friday - losing out 1-0, following an audacious strike from Nicola Docherty. However, Tony Gustavsson's side is without a handful of its top players and recognisable Women's Super League faces - that will undoubtedly return in time for the World Cup.

England's form, however, is one of the best in world football. Sarina Wiegman is yet to be beaten while wearing the Three Lions badge, boasting an unbeaten record of 30 games. Having lifted the Finalissima on Thursday night, the Lionesses will be an incredibly tough opponent for the Australians to break down.

England's Rachel Daly and Australia's Stephanie Catley during the International Women's Friendly match between England Women and Australia Women at Craven Cottage on October 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Team News

England:

The English will be without defender Alex Greenwood, who withdrew from camp early due to an injury. Wiegman confirmed in her pre-match press conference that Greenwood was showing signs of concussion, and returned to her club, Manchester City, to continue to receive treatment.

Everyone else will be available, and the England boss hinted that the Lionesses will line up against Australia, as they did against Brazil. However, with Greenwood returning to the North West, Wiegman could hand West Ham United's Lucy Parker her first senior international cap.

Lucy Parker of England inspects the pitch prior to the Women´s Finalissima 2023 match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on April 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Australia:

Australia are without a number of its most talented players, but presents a strong squad nevertheless.

WSL stars Caitlin Foord (of Arsenal) and Alanna Kennedy (of Manchester City) both withdrew from the squad prior to the Scotland game. Foord sustained a hamstring injury following the Gunners' 2-1 win over Manchester City, and Kennedy was described to have suffered a 'late acquired injury.' Amy Sayer and Matilda McNamara earned call-ups following the withdrawal of the pair.

Former West Ham midfielder Emily van Egmond will not be available to face the European champions, following her return to San Diego Wave for medical reasons; despite being named a substitute against Scotland.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr is also likely to start for the Matildas, after being rested on Friday afternoon.

Caitlin Foord, Mackenzie Arnold, and Alanna Kennedy of Australia pose for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session at Royal Hainaut Spa & Resort Hotel on June 06, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Likely Line-Ups

England:

Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Parker, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Hemp, Russo, James.

Australia:

Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Polkinghorne, Grant; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Vine; Fowler; Kerr.

Key Players

England - Ella Toone:

Manchester United's Ella Toone proves every game why she is one of the best attacking midfielders in the country.

Her link-up play with fellow United teammate Alessia Russo benefits the progressional play of England tenfold. However, Toone's ability to connect with any player, from any club, makes her a standout member of Wiegman's side. She's also one of the hardest-working players on the pitch, finding pockets of space and trying her best to exploit the weaknesses in the opposition's formation.

Australia will not only need to keep a close watch on Toone, but also on the front line. The Tyldesley-born midfielder works extremely well under pressure and is able to pull defenders out of position to feed balls in to the attackers.

Ella Toone of England celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Womens Finalissima 2023 between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on April 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Australia - Sam Kerr:

Many of these England players know what a nuisance Sam Kerr is. Playing her domestic football at Chelsea, England's defenders have faced her many times in the WSL.

Kerr is widely recognised as one of the best strikers in the world, with a natural goal-scoring ability. She is so globally popular, in fact, that the Aussie became the first female football player to appear on the cover of the popular video game franchise, FIFA.

So far this season, Kerr has eight goals in 16 WSL appearances to her name - making her the third-highest goal-scorer of the campaign. She sits one place behind England's Rachel Daly, who herself boasts 13 goals for the season.

The danger of Kerr means that if any of England's backline switches off for a second, she has the capacity to truly punish them. The Matilda does not need glaring opportunities to score goals; she can make something out of nothing, which is exactly what Leah Williamson's defence will be wary of.

Sam Kerr of Matildas looks on during the Cup of Nations match between the Australia Matildas and Jamaica at McDonald Jones Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Premier League side Brentford's ground, the Gtech Community Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday 11th April 2023.

Where can I watch it?

The game is being shown live on ITV or the ITVX app, for UK-based viewers.