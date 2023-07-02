Tamara Cansado: Menorca want to show "best version" of themselves at Island Games

Menorca will travel across from the Mediterranean Sea to compete in this year's Island Games at Guernsey.

They will be looking to better their finish in the women's football event in 2017, having finished 6th on that occasion in Gotland.

It was the only time that the Balearic Island had competed in the women's football event, but with 6 years having passed since their debut in the competition, there will be an aspect of unknown opposition when the Isle of Wight and the Isle of Man face Menorca.

A career in focus - Tamara Cansado Pons

Menorca women's player Tamara Cansado will make her debut in the women's football event for her side, having competed elsewhere in the most recent Island Games.

She represented Menorca in the tennis event at both the 2015 Island Games in Jersey and the 2017 Island Games in Gotland.

In an interview with VAVEL, she spoke about her experience in the tennis event and how the Menorca squad is feeling ahead of Guernsey next week.

"In the last island games I was with the tennis team," she said.

"It was quite different because tennis is more lonely. In Gotland, I got two medals, one bronze and one silver.

"The feeling Menorca women’s team is very good, there are good vibes between us and we are training very well.

"The goal of the team is to be the best version of ourselves and have a good time."

Having represented Menorca in tennis at Gotland and Jersey, she made it to the quarter-finals in the women's singles in the 2017 event, having beat Eva Hurst of Jersey in the Round of 16.

Menorca will take part in the women's football event for just the second time at the Island Games (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) (Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images)

She would eventually be knocked out by a representative of the hosts, Gotland, with Tsvetelina Havrén beating Cansado 2-0.

However, it would still be a tournament to celebrate for Menorca as a whole, with Gemma Negre-Sánchez beating Havrén in the semi-finals on her way to a 2-0 final win against Laura Feely of the Isle of Man, to ensure Menorca claimed gold in the women's singles event.

This year, Cansado Pons has swapped to the women's football event, something that she has played since a younger age.

At club level, she plays her football for Unió Esportiva Sami, who play in the Liga Femenina Autonomicas, a league made of clubs from the Balearic Islands.

They finished 6th, with Cansado Pons playing a huge role in the Menorca-based side recording a mid-table finish.

As per Menorca Info, she bagged 23 goals after 17 games for Sami, with five games still to play, in what has been the perfect season for her as she prepares for the Island Games with Menorca.

"I’ve always liked soccer since I was little," she said.

"I didn’t know there was a team, one day I went to see a game and the coach asked me if I wanted to go try and I stayed there.

"This season at Sami has been the best season on a team and personal level. We have finished third in the league."

She expressed her desire to embrace the football event this year, something she was not able to do in Gibraltar with the football event being cancelled.

"I am very excited because there was no football in Gibraltar and also because it is a new experience and it is a new opportunity. We have to show what each one is worth.

Menorca Island Games fixtures

Guernsey will host this year's Island Games (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Menorca will face the Isle of Wight and Isle of Man in Group B, with the Isle of Man being their first opponents on July 9th, in a 14:30 BST kick-off at College Field.

They will then have a day break before facing the Isle of Wight on July 11th, in another 14:30 BST, but this time at The Track.

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.