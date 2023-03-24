Four things we learnt from France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France embraces Kylian Mbappe of France after the team's victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between France and Netherlands at Stade de France on March 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

France ran riot as they thrashed the Netherlands 4-0 in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier, at the Stade de France.

Kylian Mbappe was at his brilliant best and he scored two fantastic goals, while also setting up another for Antoine Griezmann.

Dayot Upamecano also got amongst the goals on a memorable evening for the two-time European Champions.

It was a difficult night at the helm for the new Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman, but perhaps he can point to the fact that a number of his best players were missing for the game.

The French captaincy won't be a problem

Earlier this week, Mbappe was named as the new France captain and there were rumours of fellow forward Griezmann being disappointed with the decision.

But within two minutes, those issues were laid to rest, when Mbappe rolled the ball to the Atletico Madrid man on the edge of the box and he struck the ball into the bottom corner to give Les Bleus the lead.

The Paris Saint Germain forward got in on the act himself 21 minutes into the game, as he got on the end of an Aurelien Tchouameni pass to fire past Jasper Cillessen.

Griezmann was given a heroes reception by the French crowd at the Stade de France at 77 minutes, when he was substituted by Didier Deschamps.

The result was capped off by a scintillating goal by the new skipper, when he left a couple of defenders in his wake before smashing a low shot into the bottom corner.

Group B should be comfortable for the World Cup runners-up

France is part of a group with Greece, Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar and the Netherlands.

Friday's opponents are supposed to be the toughest on paper, but Les Bleus completely dismantled Koeman's side.

There was no World Cup hangover for the French, and don't be surprised if they go on to win every game in the group.

They have possibly the best international squad in Europe, with there being very few evident weaknesses in their side.

Koeman has a lot of work to do

Starting his second stint as the Dutch boss, Koeman had the worst possible start imaginable.

The result was compounded in stoppage time when Memphis Depay had his penalty saved by Mike Maignan.

The only saving grace is that his side only has to play France once more time in the group.

They're next in action against Gibraltar on Monday night, where only a victory will do as they look to keep tabs with France and Greece at the top.

Frenkie de Jong a big miss

The Barcelona midfielder sustained a hamstring injury recently which ruled him out of the international fixtures.

Kenneth Taylor, Georginio Wijnaldum and Marten de Roon started in midfield in place of De Jong, and they struggled to compete with Adrien Rabiot and Tchouameni in the centre of the pitch.

When the 25-year-old plays for his national team, he dictates everything the Dutch do and he's one of the few world-class players they have. That was highlighted tonight.

Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman and Cody Gakpo were all missing through an illness that has spread through the Dutch camp.

Koeman will be hoping they're all back, sooner rather than later.