Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons come from behind to stun World Cup co-hosts Australia

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria scores her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Both the Matildas and the Super Falcons came into this game following positive results in their opening matches against Ireland and Canada respectfully, but it would be the West African side that would defy the odds to go top of Group B and create an all or nothing situation for co-hosts Australia in their final group game against the Canadians.

Story of the match:

From the offset, the Nigerians opted for a very defensive setup that looked to frustrate the more attack focused mindset of a Sam Kerr deprived Australia, a tactic that seemed to be working early on as the co-hosts’ front line struggled to break down a side that was also willing to counter, leading to some exciting moments early on.

The Australians’ strength in possession allowed them to take control of set-pieces, a factor that led to the game’s first big chance on 13 minutes after a corner would find the waiting feet of Steph Catley, who hit a powerful effort that tested but was well-saved by Nigerian keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Matildas continued to have the momentum as the half progressed despite Nigeria’s ability to swamp whoever had the ball, but this didn’t stop recently departed Manchester City player Hayley Raso from having perhaps the best chance of the game up to this point on 30 minutes when a good corner delivery from Catley allowed Raso to connect with the ball at the far post, but a poor connection meant the ball went wide and another strong set-piece from Australia came to nothing.

The Super Falcons refused to back down amidst some at times relentless Australian pressure, but they would finally be undone in first-half stoppage time after a poor goal-kick from Nnadozie allowed the co-hosts to break and let Caitlin Foord play a pass to van Egmond, who cooly slotted the ball past the helpless Nigerian keeper to send the stadium into scenes of pandemonium and give her team a deserved lead.

However, this joy would be short lived after a good attacking move and a malfunction in the Australian defence allowed Uchenna Kanu to beat Mackenzie Arnold from close-range and bring Nigeria level, with the whistle going for half-time just seconds later.

Both managers decided to have their teams begin the half in a much slower and methodical manner than the first, though the Matildas did have the better of whatever chances tried to emerge in this early spell, the most notable being an audacious effort from Katrina Gorry on 46 minutes that showed promise, but ultimately sailed just over the crossbar.

Despite this, the Super Falcons would shock the system on 64 minutes when after some promising play, an impressive corner delivery of their own led to the ball finding Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade, with the forward managing to head the ball across goal and into a waiting Osinachi Ohale to silence the partisan crowd and give Nigeria a stunning lead, though the defender would be hurt whilst scoring the goal.

Things would go from bad to worse for the co-hosts eight minutes later after a terrible mistake at the back from the usually reliable Alana Kennedy allowed substitute and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala to use her speed and tuck the ball into an open net, creating memorable scenes as the whole Nigeria bench ran to embrace her in the moment.

The Nigerians found themselves mostly under pressure from a desperate Australian front line in the remaining minutes of the game and despite a late consolation from Kennedy, a resilient defensive showing from all involved allowed the Super Falcons to hold out through the 11 minutes of stoppage time and seal one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far.

The shock result means that Group B will go down to the wire, with the Matildas now potentially staring elimination in the face as they head into their all or nothing encounter with Canada, whilst Nigeria can seal qualification if they get a result against the already eliminated Republic of Ireland.

Player of the match:

Much like her impressive performance against Canada, Chiamaka Nnadozie had another showing for the ages between the sticks that helped keep the Super Falcons in control throughout the game.

Nnadozie has been an asset for her side throughout the tournament, with her presence and ability giving her a clear case to be in the running for the player of the tournament accolade down the line, depending on how far Nigeria progress going forward.