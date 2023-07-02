The Matildas looking to create history on and off the pitch: Australia's FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Preview

The stage is set for the biggest event in women’s football – the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. All eyes turn to Down Under from the 20th of July, as Australia and New Zealand host the coveted competition.

Australia go into the tournament as underdogs; USA still remain the firm favourites, but with home advantage, the Matildas will believe they can still challenge the very best.

The hosts sit in Group B, alongside Canada, Ireland, and Nigeria. They kickstart their campaign on the opening day against Ireland on the 20th of July. A group finale against Canada is expected to decide the outcome of the group on the 31st of July. The Socceroos have won eight out of their last nine matches, with a 2-0 win against England last time out highlighting their threat in the Southern Hemisphere.

Off and on the pitch, Australia will be aiming to inspire the next generation of footballers. Attendances are set to be in high focus throughout the summer. The Women’s A-League averaged just 1,233 during the 2022/23 season, yet it will be a stark contrast for international football.

In a recent statement at the start of June, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has been heavily criticised for his role in the European media blackout dispute, confirmed over one million tickets have been sold for the upcoming tournament, beating the record set by France in 2019.

“To see how many people we’ve inspired, selling out crowds, having a World Cup in your own backyard – it’s incredible and it’s just amazing to see how women’s football has progressed over the years,” Australian squad member Hayley Raso said to the Guardian last month.

Australia are ready to take over football on and off the pitch.

World Cup History

Australia are World Cup regulars in women’s football, having featured in every tournament bar the inaugural event in 1991. In fact, the bigger picture paints a clear trend Down Under; Australia are slowly progressing.

The Matildas have travelled across the world to represent their country, featuring in tournaments in China, Europe, and North America. Yet this is their first time hosting the competition, therefore they automatically qualified alongside New Zealand.

At their first World Cup, Australia suffered an early group-stage exit. They conceded 13 goals in three matches, five of which came against Denmark, leading to three defeats at their first-ever tournament. It could only improve from there.

Four years later, the Matildas slowly started to improve. Greg Brown’s side were still knocked out in the group stage, but they finished 3rd with one point, leaking far fewer goals than the previous tournament.

Australia were still searching for an elusive first World Cup win though, and that record continued in 2003. They finished bottom of the group with just one point, whilst suffering narrow defeats to Russia and Ghana.

But in 2007, a football frenzy began in women’s football. They finished second in the group, claiming their first-ever World Cup win against Ghana. Draws against Norway and Canada saw them narrowly progress into the quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual runners-up Brazil 3-2. But this was not a flash-in-the-pan tournament for the Matildas, because in 2011 and 2015, they qualified for the quarter-finals once again.

In 2011, they beat Norway and Equatorial Guinea to cruise into the knockout stages. Meanwhile in 2015, they scraped through to the quarter-finals with four points – including a win against Nigeria.

But on both occasions, the side from Down Under fell short of the last four. Sweden ended their joy in 2011 with a 3-1 win, whilst Japan claimed a 1-0 victory in 2015. Australia were slowly progressing, yet their run of reaching the quarter-finals ended in the most recent World Cup.

Despite progressing through the group in second, alongside Brazil and Italy, Australia were knocked out in the Round of 16 to Norway on penalties. It was a cruel way to be knocked out, but now Australia go into the 2023 World Cup with their best chance of success ever. Dreams are starting, hopes are materialising, and excitement is in the air.

Expected Lineup

Arnold, Carpenter, Hunt, Polkinghorne, Catley; Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Foord, Raso; Kerr, Fowler

Player to Watch – Caitlin Foord

It would be easy to say Sam Kerr, right? The Chelsea star attacker just won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year and helped Emma Hayes’ team triumph to yet another league title.

Her season also included a FA Cup winner against Manchester United at Wembley. To say she is incredibly important to the Matildas is an understatement, yet Foord could be the key cog within the system.

Foord can operate across the frontline but usually sits as a left-winger within Arsenal’s exciting side. Despite a season of injuries and disappointment for the Gunners, Foord still shone in a misshapen team. She picked up six goals and six assists within 19 WSL matches, whilst also helping the North London side win the Continental League Cup in March. Her impact was, and still is, immense.

For the Matildas, her work on the left flank will provide a dynamic and exciting option in the final third. With the ability to beat the opposition one-on-one or pinpoint a perfect pass, Foord is a key piece in Australia’s jigsaw. If they are to triumph on the world stage, they will need Foord and Kerr at their very best.

The battle off the pitch is just as important for Australia

Australia go into the World Cup with ambitions to win. Not just to win the tournament, but also to win the hearts of Australians across the country. As previously mentioned, the women's A-League has struggled to set the world alight within football; attendances averaged just 1,233 last season. That is hardly to be unexpected when the league offers a shorter season and part-time salaries.

Yet if Australia were to inspire a new generation this summer, it could cause a boom in sporting activity within the country. England have set an example in the past year within women's football.

After the Lionesses' Euros triumph last year, attendances within the WSL skyrocketed across the country, with matches frequently occurring at the most well-known stadiums.

Not only has this helped inspire the next generation, it has also seen the quality within the league improve. Last season, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City were separated by just eleven points at the top. If Australia were to deliver like the Lionesses last summer, it would be hoped a similar trend would take place within the A-League.

Australia's opening match against Ireland is set to take place at the Accor Stadium in Sydney. Holding a capacity of over 80,000, the match would break the attendance record for women's sport in Australia if it sells out.

“It’s going to be a pinch yourself kind of moment,” Foord said to the Guardian. “I’ve been in [Accor Stadium] and watched massive games before. There’s an importance to games played there. I think the first moments will be quite emotional, with all our family and friends and fans."

The Matildas are already on their way to inspiring the next generation in the group stage. If they lift the World Cup, it would be one of Australia's most significant sporting achievements.

Prediction

With Australia not on USA's side of the draw (if both teams win their groups as expected), the Matildas have a golden opportunity to triumph on the biggest stage.

Tony Gustavsson's side will be heavy favourites to reach the quarter-finals, before a likely eagerly anticipated clash against Brazil. A place in the final could be at stake against England, Germany, or France. The final, taking place on the 20th of August, could see Australia go head to head against holders USA.

With home advantage, Australia will be a team no one wants to face. Could they win the whole tournament? It is a very real possibility.