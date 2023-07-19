Nigeria vs Canada: 2023 Women's World Cup Group B preview

Nigeria take on Canada in the early hours of Friday morning, as both sides look to start their World Cup campaign on a high.

These two teams sit alongside the Republic of Ireland and Australia in Group B, and with many tipping the Aussies for big things, Nigeria and Canada know a win will be vital if they are to get out of this group.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons head down under currently ranked 40th in the world, their highest ranking in the last five years.

They’ve also appeared in every World Cup since its conception in 1991, with their best placing being a quarter-final finish at the 1999 World Cup in the United States.

Nigeria have only played a handful of games this calendar year but have notched up some good results.

After starting with defeats to Mexico and Colombia, they followed it up with three wins over fellow World Cup opponents: Costa Rica, Haiti, and New Zealand.

Canada’s preparations for this tournament have been overshadowed by a pay dispute between themselves and Canadian Soccer Association.

There was hope that a deal would be reached before the start of the World Cup, however, there has been no official deal announced.

The Olympic champions have had a fairly mixed runup to the tournament on the pitch.

Last year, they played Australia twice (once in Brisbane and once in Sydney) and beat them on both occasions. Without a doubt something that will give them a big boost of confidence.

In their six games in 2023 on the other hand, the story hasn’t been as good. There’s been a win against Brazil and a draw against England, but defeats have come against the likes of France, Japan, and the United States.

Bev Priestman’s side head to Australia ranked seventh in the world and not many will tip them to go all the way, but they certainly have the capabilities to surprise some of the biggest teams.

Nigeria and Canada have played each other four times before, with Canada winning two, Nigeria one, and one draw.

They last met last year in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Ifeoma Onumonu put Nigeria ahead before Christine Sinclair equalised. Rasheedat Ajibade put the visitors in front again, but Shelina Zadorsky salvaged a draw for the Canadians two minutes from time.

Team News

Nigeria

Nigeria manager Randy Waldrum has no injury concerns heading into their World Cup opener.

The squad is relatively young with not many players over the age of 30.

They are also a team that play their football across the world, and it will be interesting to see how they all gel in this tournament.

Canada

The only doubt the Canadians have heading into this game is the fitness of Jessie Fleming. The Chelsea player is dealing with a slight knock, but there are hopes that she will be able to start.

This is a squad with a lot of experience, and the vast bulk of the squad won the Olympics in Tokyo two years ago.

They will want to show that their gold medal triumph wasn’t a flash in the pan moment as they try and win their first World Cup.

Predicted Line-up

Nigeria

Nnadozie; Alozie, Demehin, Ebi, Imuran; Payne, Ayinde, Echegini; Ajibade, Oshoala, Okoronkwo. (4-3-3)

Canada

Sheridan; Lawrence, Buchanan, Giles, Chapman; Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming; Huitema, Sinclair, Leon. (4-3-3)

Key Players

Nigeria – Asisat Oshoala

Many strikers have been hyped up for this tournament, but Oshoala has certainly gone under the radar as one of the most lethal strikers in this World Cup.

She is a goal machine for Barcelona, and Oshoala is coming off the back of a season where she’s scored 21 goals in 24 matches.

If the Canadians give her the slightest of chances in front of goal, expect Oshoala to put the ball in the back of the net and punish them.

Canada – Ashley Lawrence

A player who will be tasked to stop Oshoala will be Ashley Lawrence.

Lawrence has just put pen to paper on a deal to join Chelsea, and fans of the Kings Road club will be looking forward to seeing how she does in the red of Canada this summer.

She’s not reached the age of 30 yet, but with 117 caps to her name, Lawrence is an influential member of this Canadian team, and she will be a tough opponent for any forward in this World Cup.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, more commonly known as AAMI Park.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 03:30 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will be available to watch on BBC Two and on the iPlayer.