England handed boost as captain Millie Bright confirmed 'fit to start' in 'unpredictable' World Cup opener

On the eve of England's World Cup campaign in Australia, manager Sarina Wiegman confirmed that captain Millie Bright had won her race to fitness after an ongoing knee problem left her in doubt.

The central defender had initially assumed Leah Williamson's captaincy ahead of the tournament through injury once more - but as the Lionesses' Group D curtain-raiser against Haiti awaits them in less than 24 hours, good news has finally washed up on Australia's coastline.

"She is fit and we're happy. This was the plan, and it worked, so Millie is happy to play," Wiegman confirmed to the media.

England are set to begin their quest for further glory at the weekend as they enter the World Cup as reigning European Champions, sitting comfortably as the fourth highest-ranked nation by FIFA.

Their opponents, Haiti, straddle 49 places below Wiegman's side, but it failed to stop the Dutch head coach from dismissing a gulf in class, as she remained focussed on how England can sweep pressure to one side and prioritise their own performances.

"Haiti are for the first time at a World Cup. For us, everyone is fit. We're ready to go," Wiegman continued. "They have a team that is athletic and very opportunistic - some unpredictability also, but we're going to try to play our own game.

"We have said all the time we want to be ready on 22 July and I think we are. We have had our last training session and we are ready to go.”

"Basically I've decided [my starting XI], but I'm not going to tell you. We know everything we need to know about Haiti. There are no stones unturned in preparation for this game."

When asked about England's chances of winning the tournament, the manager replied: “We’re here and we have a dream. Of course, there is always a chance to win the World Cup. We will of course give our everything.”

Millie Bright on off-pitch goings-on

Joining her manager to face the media was Bright, who, after a brief examination of her fitness, was met by questions of off-field matters and the impact it has had during preparation.

She said: “When you are surrounded by the best people, I was very confident in my recovery and I have been given absolutely everything that I needed to be in this position that I am in."

But with the team in dispute with the FA over performance-related bonuses for the tournament, which remains unsolved, question marks refused to wane over England's focus.

Despite this, Bright reinforced her manager's words, clearing up that the squad have parked the issue for the tournament and will continue to fight after its duration.

“It’s not a situation everyone wants to be in,” she said. “As players, we’re not just programmed to play football, sometimes we have to have these conversations. But we have a very professional group and football is always at the front of everything.

“Everyone’s seen the statement. So, as players now, with our heads on the game – they always have been on the game – everything is on hold with those sorts of questions. We will address the situation at a later date. But for now, it’s all about the tournament.”