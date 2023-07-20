USA vs Vietnam: 2023 Women's World Cup Group E preview

Four-time World Champions the USA take on World Cup debutants Vietnam in the opening game of Group E.

Whenever these two sides meet in any competition in any sport, there is always an edge, and there’s no doubting this game will be no different.

As the current World Cup holders, the USA are looking to complete an unprecedented and historic three-peat.

Going into this tournament as the number one ranked side in the world, the US are on a strong run of form.

In 2023, they have played eight and won eight, beating sides like Canada, Japan, Brazil, and Wales in the process.

However, the cape of invincibility that they once wore with pride may be fading away with some of the results they’ve had over the past year.

Defeats to England, Spain, and Germany highlight that their stronghold on this competition may be waning.

Despite this, bookies still place Vlatko Andonovski’s side as the clear favourites to lift the trophy once more, and with the squad’s strong mentality, you wouldn’t put it past them to claim their fifth World Cup.

While the Stars and Stripes are on one end of the spectrum, Vietnam are complete novices in this competition.

The Golden Star Women Warriors booked their place in Australia and New Zealand by winning the playoffs of the Asian Cup.

Victories over Thailand and Chinese Taipei was enough to see Mai Duc Chung’s team reach their first ever international tournament.

They are currently ranked 32nd in the FIFA rankings, and while beating other Asian sides this past year, they have suffered defeats in their last three games.

Narrow losses to Germany and New Zealand were followed up by a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Spain.

No doubt, the Americans present a humungous test for Vietnam, and they will have to think of a strong gameplan to try and stop them.

Team News

USA

The United States are without several star names heading into this World Cup. Captain Becky Sauerbrunn, along with Christen Press, Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario will not feature in this tournament.

Of the 23-woman squad who have travelled, everyone came through the last friendly against Wales unscathed.

The midfield in particular will be a place that holds a lot of experience, while they have young stars in defence and attack that will cause problems.

Vietnam

Like the US, Vietnam have no injury concerns heading into this game.

22 of the 23 in the squad play their football in Vietnam, with the exception being captain Huynh Nhu, who plays her football in Portugal for Länk FC.

Expect Vietnam to play a very defensive formation, but they could go with two up top as well.

Predicted Line-up

USA

Naeher; Fox, Cook, Girma, Dunn; Sanchez, Sullivan, Horan; Smith, Morgan, Thompson. (4-3-3)

Vietnam

Kim Thanh; Thu Thao, Thu Thuong, Diem My, Thi Thu, Thi Loan; Bich Thuy, Thanh Nha, Thi Van; Nhu, Hai Yen. (5-3-2)

Key Players

USA – Sophia Smith

Out of all the young Americans who will be making their World Cup debuts, Sophia Smith is probably the most exciting prospect.

The winger plays with a freedom and a swagger that not many have, and she has the skill and finesse to back it up.

Pairing her up front with the likes of Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson will allow the world to see just exactly what Smith can do.

After missing out on the 2019 World Cup due to injury as well, she will be chomping at the bit to get going in New Zealand.

Vietnam – Pham Hai Yen

While captain Huynh Nhu will get the attention, her strike partner Hai Yen will be a perfect deputy to her.

With 42 goals in 76 games, Hai Yen has had a good 2023 so far with five goals in eight games. She has all spent her whole club career with Ha Noi I, scoring 79 goals in 124 games.

Of course, going up against some of the best defenders in the world is a tough challenge, but if they aren’t switched on, Hai Yen could punish them.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 02:00 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will be available to watch on BBC One and on the iPlayer.