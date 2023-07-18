Lionesses ready to shine ahead of Haiti World Cup opener

The preparations are complete. The stage is set. England are ready.

As the sun shines onto the Brisbane skyline, the Lionesses are set to make their mark down under, on and off the pitch.

Last year's adventure ended with joy, jubilance, and delight - even a few tears in the stands. Wembley erupted as Chloe Kelly's faint touch ended 56 years of hurt in international football to win the Euros. Kelly's moment in the spotlight will never be forgotten, providing a monumental shift in the attitude towards women's football. The Lionesses were finally being taken seriously.

"Everyone seems to know the score, they've seen it all before. They just know they're so sure, that England's gonna throw it away, gonna blow it away," as The Lightning Seeds' Three Lions song goes.

Yet that isn't the case with the Lionesses, this isn't a team that struggles with a mental barrier; this is a team connected every inch of the way. With Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh in the middle of the park, Lucy Bronze marauding from full-back, and Millie Bright solidifying the defence, England can go into their opening match with the most important thing. Belief.

With the build-up complete and the underwhelming friendlies out of the way, the Lionesses look to complete the ultimate goal in football; win the World Cup.

It may seem unlikely, especially with the likes of Beth Mead and Leah Williamson out injured, but Sarina Wiegman's side have turned up the books before.

Can they do it again? Without a doubt. It all begins on Saturday against Haiti.

Wiegman's conundrum

Sarina Wiegman has a problem on her hands. However, this is not a traditional tactical problem; this is an exciting one to have. The former Netherlands must decide who to start against Haiti, with a plethora of options at her disposal.

The main issues lie in the final third, where England are laced with talent. Rachel Daly, Alessia Russo, and Bethany England travelled within the squad as strikers; all three of them will believe they should start.

Despite England's remarkable form for Tottenham Hotspur (almost single-handily keeping the club in the WSL), it is unlikely the former Chelsea striker will have a starting role. Wiegman did not utilise the 29-year-old in either warmup friendlies.

Daly, the WSL top scorer last season with 22 goals, has had a monumental rise in the past year. The 31-year-old started every game at the Euros last summer, yet that was at left-back. Wiegman was suffering from a drought of options on the left flank, leading to Daly being used as a reliable and consistent performer.

It wasn't perfect. Of course not, Daly had always been used in the final third throughout her career, but her attitude showed Wiegman she can be relied on.

Yet this year is different. Daly, scoring nine goals in the final five WSL matches, is arguably the best attacker in England's top division. Her finishing, alongside the creativity of Kelly, Lauren Hemp, and Ella Toone, is an exciting prospect for the Lionesses.

However, Russo is still in contention to start. The newly-announced Gunner may have only scored ten goals for Manchester United last season, but her long-standing connections in England's attack could make her an appealing prospect.

Russo starred off the bench in the Euros, including a remarkable backheel against Sweden. With Ellen White announcing her retirement shortly after, the 24-year-old was expected to become Wiegman's number-one choice. Russo can drop deep and aid the attack in transition, whilst also providing a fearful finish in front of goal - even if it is not as regular as Daly.

It is still unclear how Wiegman will make England line up against Haiti on Saturday, but whoever she chooses, the Lionesses will feel confident of their abilities in the final third.

Dealing with expectation

Going into Saturday's opening match, England must deal with the weight of expectation. Although the Lionesses have shown resilience over the past year, pressure can affect anyone on the biggest stage.

Ranked 53rd in the world, Haiti are participating in their first-ever World Cup. The pressure is off Nicolas Delépine's side - the exact opposite of the Lionesses.

Despite being nicknamed as 'underdogs', Haiti still have dynamic and exciting players in their squad. Melchie Dumornay, regularly known as Corventina, will bring a new threat to Weigman's team, despite being just 19.

Eight goals in 13 appearances from midfield for Haiti epitomise her impact, whilst she has recently just joined Lyon ahead of the upcoming season. The world is at Corventina's feet ahead of the World Cup and, alongside Haiti's tactics, England must not get complacent on Saturday.

The Caribbean nation regularly adapt to their opposition and are not stuck on a specific formation. In their last five matches, they have used five different formations. This only makes England's job harder.

Wiegman's side knows they should be able to cruise past Les Grenadières, but facing an unpredictable side as heavy favourites is not always a foregone conclusion. As the heat in Brisbane rises, the pressure in England's camp rises simultaneously.

A new defensive structure

Ahead of Saturday, England will be making their final tweaks and preparations for Haiti. As strong favourites, it presents an opportunity to start with style, but it will also see the Lionesses line up with a vastly different defence to last year's Euros.

Against Germany in the final, the Lionesses lined up with Mary Earps, Bronze, Williamson, Bright, and Daly in defence. Yet fast-forward 365 days, Daly is now utilised as a striker, whilst Williamson has suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury - a recurring theme for female footballers.

Earps, Bronze and Bright (England's new captain) will all feature on Saturday - fitness dependent of course. Meanwhile, the final two positions remain up for contention.

In England's final official friendly against Portugal, Alex Greenwood partnered Esme Morgan at centre-back, with Jess Carter at left-back. However with Bright now at full fitness, she will captain at centre-back.

Greenwood, who can be utilised at either centre-back or left-back, is expected to start alongside Bright, which would lead to Carter slotting in at left-back. The right-footed Chelsea full-back is by no means a natural on the left flank, but she has shown composure and reliability when utilised there for the Lionesses and the Blues.

Sarina Weigman stuck with an unchanged lineup through last summer's Euros. If the World Cup follows a similar trajectory, Saturday will provide a perfect insight into the Lionesses' tactics throughout the tournament.

England face Haiti at 10:30 BST on Saturday at the Brisbane Stadium.