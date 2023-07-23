Brazil vs Panama: 2023 Women's World Cup Group F Preview

Brazil will open their World Cup campaign on Monday, as they take on tournament debutants Panama in Group F.

The group also contains France and Jamaica, who drew 0-0 in their opening match, which makes a strong start to the competition even more crucial for both sides.

The two teams will presumably hold different ambitions for the tournament, with the Selecao harbouring ambitions of a long deep run into the latter stages, while the Panamese side will take encouragement from the strong opening performances of other tournament outsiders.

Pia Sundhage’s side warmed up for the World Cup with a resounding 4-0 win against Chile at the beginning of July – with Gabi Nunes, Duda Sampaio, Luana and Geyse all finding the net.

Ignacio Quintana's team have had a tough build-up as they were thrashed 7-0 by Spain and they were also beaten 5-0 by Japan.

They were not expected to get positive results in those games, but the heavy nature of those defeats may mean that The Red Tide have a lack of confidence going into the daunting opener.

The South American outfit are ranked eighth in the FIFA rankings, whereas Panama are one of the lowest ranked teams at the tournament. They sit in 52nd position.

Team News

Brazil

Marta, who is the top scorer in the history of the women’s World Cup, is likely to start the tournament from the bench.

She has been plagued by a knee injury for much of the last 18 months, but she returned to action for the Selecao back in February, in a boost to Brazil’s hopes at the competition.

It is a fully fit squad for Pia Sundhage to choose from, with one of the main decisions for the Swedish coach being what formation to set up with, as she has used both a back four and a back five in recent times.

Panama

Young forward Riley Tanner is expected to be named in the Panamea side on Monday, as she looks to make her mark on the world game.

The Washington Spirit striker was born in the United States, but she qualifies to play for the Central American nation through her mother and grandmother.

A rather defensive set-up is likely for Panama and a back five is possible, with Carina Baltrip-Reyes, Yomira Pinzon and Wendy Natis at the heart of the defence.

Predicted line-up

Brazil

Leticia; Antonia, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires; Borges, Luana, Kerolin, Adriana; Nunes, Geyse

Panama

Bailey; Castillo, Natis, Pinzon, Baltrip-Reyes, Jaen; Mills, Montenegro, Gonzalez; Cox; Tanner

Key Players

Brazil – Geyse

After Brazil face Panama, they will then move on to a crunch game against France in their second match. That means that they will want to win their opening game convincingly because goal difference could come into it.

With that in mind, Barcelona forward Geyse is one to look out for, as she will be looking to get her side off to a flier and show the rest of the competition that Brazil can win their maiden World Cup crown.

It may be an opportunity for the Champions League winner to prove herself further, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in her.

Panama – Marta Cox

The 25-year-old’s quality is there for all to see and if Panama are to cause any threat to the South American giants, then Cox will be vital.

Her exceptional eye for a pass and goal threat from midfield makes her a handful for most opposition teams that she comes up against.

She has scored three times in 2023 for her nation against Papua New Guinea, Dominican Republic and Gibraltar. She is central to Panama’s plans.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Hindmarsh Stadium, which is in Adelaide, South Australia.

What time is kick-off?

It will take place at 12pm BST.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the UK, the game will be live on ITV1 and also on the ITVX app.