Italy's World Cup Journey Holds the Hopes of Millions of Aspiring Italian Female Footballers: A Women's World Cup 2023 Preview

As countries make their way to Australia and New Zealand this summer to perform on the global footballing stage, anticipation grows among hundreds of millions of young girls worldwide.

Several nations have made great strides to ensure these future footballers have the opportunities that their male counterparts have had access to for decades.

High-ranking international men's sides such as England, the Netherlands, France and Germany now all boast an equally talented women's team, with tens of thousands of spectators flocking to see the previously undersupported sport.

Using England as an example, the Lionesses' Euro 2022 victory drastically altered the nation's perspective on women's football. Record-breaking crowds are now seen at both domestic and international levels, where, when games are scheduled there, men's stadiums are packed out by those eager to watch their female counterparts. Amongst the sea of these new, passionate fans, little girls and boys, well, individuals of all ages, proudly don jerseys adorned with the names of their favourite women's players.

But there's one country slightly behind this wave in spectator popularity - Italy.

In their bid to put their country well and truly on the footballing map, Le Azzurre will have to take on Argentina, South Africa and Sweden in Group G to progress through the tournament.

Ranked the 16th best team in the world according to FIFA, higher than both South Africa and Argentina, anything less than a Round of 16 spot will be a travesty for Milena Bertolini's side.

A successful campaign for Italy could finally increase the popularity of the sport in their nation, just as England saw last year.

Italy women team poses during the International friendly match between Italy women and Colombia women at Stadio Tre Fontane on April 11, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

A Landmark Season for Italian Women's Football

Le Azzurre comes into the World Cup off the back of their country's inaugural full season with a professional league. Serie A femminile was first established in 1968 but has been run by the Italian football federation since the 2018-19 season; with the league's professional status being granted at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Despite drawing fewer domestic football spectators than some of their European counterparts, the Italians did break their record attendance when AS Roma hosted FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League - with just under 40,000 fans filling the Stadio Olimpico.

The domestic league has also seen a number of stand-out Italian internationals this season, with Cristiana Girelli, Valentina Giacinti and Manuela Giugliano all having tremendous campaigns.

However, the sheer lack of investment and support from the FIGC and Serie A clubs for so many years has left Le Azzurre playing catch-up in international tournaments.

Italy boss Milena Bertolini stated her visions for her team during a press conference in February, saying:

"To succeed we need to continue to invest and work at 360°, just like England did, which has an incredible following when it plays. In order for the movement to grow, no aspect must be overlooked”.

Of course, Bertolini is indirectly addressing the Italians' underwhelming showing at the EUROs in 2022, where they failed to win a game in their group - finishing dead last in Group D. In their three games, they scored two goals and conceded seven - with no true stand-out performer.

However, with the league being recognised as professional and following Roma's heroics in the Champions League this season, Le Azzurre will want to put last year's disappointment behind them.

Arianna Caruso of Italy looks dejected following her team's defeat in the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group D match between Italy and Belgium at Manchester City Academy Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Qualification Path

During the qualifiers, Le Azzurre demonstrated an arguably new-found dominance by winning nine out of their ten games. The only team to overcome them was Switzerland, narrowly beating Bertolini's side 2-1, and serving as the only blemish on an otherwise exceptional qualifying campaign for the Italians.

In contrast to their goal-scoring struggles during the 2022 EURO campaign, Italy had no difficulty finding the back of the net in the qualifying matches. Dominant 5-0 victories against Croatia and Lithuania and a whopping 8-0 win against Moldova highlighted the successful implementation of the Italians' increasingly forceful attacking efforts. Leading the charge, Girelli scored an impressive eight goals, while Giacinti and Arianna Caruso each bagged seven goals, all in the span of 10 games.

Le Azzurre finished top of the qualifying group, two points above the Swiss - confirming their entry into the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Lisa Boattin of Italy Women celebrates with Valentina Giacinti during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group G match between Italy and Romania at Stadio Paolo Mazza on September 06, 2022 in Ferrara, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Will Risky Player Selection Sting the Italians?

Milena Bertolini has recently unveiled the final 23-player squad that will embark on the journey to Auckland, departing on Wednesday.

It is very unusual for fans to be 100% happy with a World Cup team selection - there is always a player or two you feel deserved a call-up. However, Bertolini has taken this to slightly new, and relatively risky, heights.

Firstly, and I would argue most notably, is the exclusion of AC Milan striker, Martina Piemonte. The 25-year-old has been in the form of her life this season, bagging 13 goals and four assists for her club - the same as her Italian counterpart, Valentina Giacinti. Piemonte also has a higher expected goal rate (9.7 xG) than England's Alessia Russo (6.7 xG) and Germany's Alexandra Popp (9.2 xG), further demonstrating how clinical she is.

Despite Girelli and Giacinti having great seasons, there was more than enough room on this roster for Piemonte. Will that prove costly?

Furthermore, Bertolini called up 16-year-old Barcelona youngster Giulia Dragoni and 19-year-old Fiorentina midfielder Emma Severini; both of whom made their senior international debut just days ago, against Morocco. An already bold decision from the boss was made even bolder when fans realised Italy captain and midfield staple, Sara Gama, had not even made the provisional, 32-player squad.

Gama boasts 126 caps for her country, and under her leadership on the pitch, took the Italians to the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup in France. When such young players enter a tournament such as this, it is vital to have experience surrounding them. The choice to leave out Gama was justified by Bertolini who said:

"Do not think that I made this choice lightheartedly, the reason is exclusively technical-tactical and physical. I have reflected for a long time because I wanted to be certain of this decision."

Le Azzurre will hope that such risky decisions pay off in their bid for international success this summer.

Martina Piemonte of Italy women kicks the ball during the International friendly match between Italy women and Colombia women at Stadio Tre Fontane on April 11, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Predicted Line-Up

Giuliani (Milan); Bartoli (Roma), Lenzini (Juventus), Boattin (Juventus), Di Guglielmo (Roma); Caruso (Juventus), Giugliano (Roma); Bonansea (Juventus), Giacinti (Roma), Girelli (Juventus).

Prediction

I'm really rooting for Italy to be a dark horse this year. Many people will write them off following their lacklustre performances last summer, but a lot has changed in the Italian setup since then.

Some of the players are currently in the best form of their lives, emitting a great deal of confidence and can surpass their performance from the EUROs.

But, that's not going to be an easy task.

To stand the best chance in the tournament, they have to win Group G. At the moment, however, Sweden is the favourite to take that title.

Should Italy rank second in the group, they face the winners of Group E, which, without even kicking a ball, is almost guaranteed to be the serial tournament winners, the USA.

If Le Azzurre wins Group G, they will take on the runners-up of Group E, likely to be the Netherlands.

Anything less than Round of 16 should be considered an underwhelming result for the Italians, as they would be expected to beat South Africa and Argentina. However, we are always told to expect the unexpected when it comes to these tournaments - you really never know what is going to happen.