Sweden 2-1 South Africa: late winner breaks Banyana Banyana hearts

Sweden narrowly beat African champions South Africa 2-1 on Sunday.

Initially stunned as the 54th-ranked side took the lead through Hildah Magaia early in the second half, Sweden fought back just after the hour mark. Lebohang Ramalepe's mistake played a big part as Fridolina Rolfo was credited for the goal before Amanda Ilestedt's towering header snatched victory in the 90th minute.

After so many near misses in recent editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup, the Blågult showed a potential champion's persistence to get the job done up against what was beginning to look like a crucial opening point for Desiree Ellis' side.

Sweden goes top of the group ahead of Italy facing Argentina on Monday, yet things may have to improve if they dream of topping 2019's third-place tournament finish. On the other hand, a defiant and defensively impressive South Africa proved they're not just in Oceania to make up the numbers.

Story of the match

Dark horses for many observers in this tournament, Peter Gerhardsson's Sweden featured a core of Women's Super League players. The Scandinavians opted for a fresher lineup with record appearance maker Caroline Seger benched, yet her experience could've helped against a resolute South Africa team.

For Desiree Ellis's XI, this was only a second World Cup appearance. However, the side looked to be spurred on by a relatively unchanged unit that beat Morocco in last year's WAFCON final. Only five alterations had been made to the team that lifted the prestigious trophy.

As the game rolled into life with the ball from kick-off, South Africa looked to possess a distinct lack of fear. Regardless of Sweden's prestige and confidence on the ball, RSA began to pressure their opposition's 4-5-1 shape and created a good chance 17 minutes in.

A devastating high press had Magdalena Eriksson scrambling and with goalkeeper Zecira Musovic off her line, captain Refiloe Jane went for a long-range lob. Alas, her floated 40-yard effort could only find the roof of the net.

With the ball whizzing off the slippery surface, Sweden showed their first signs of life at 23 minutes. Fridolina Rolfo floated in a tempting cross but a Stina Blackstenius flick wasn't anticipated by a flat-footed Johanna Kaneryd and the chance went begging.

Still, it was a start and with the Swedes dominating possession against the tireless South Africans, more chances were bound to come.

The next flash point came a near-ten minutes later as Sweden's offensive prowess grew. A corner from the left resulted in a scramble and a Filippa Angeldal drive that looked to hit a hand. Sweden was inevitably up in arms, yet the Video Assistant Referee deemed that Hildah Magaia's arm was in a natural position.

Before the break, South Africa continued to look hard to get past and Sweden ended the first period with a late flurry. First, more corners offered a chance on 43'. Amanda Ilestedt effectively got two goes - nodding a deflected effort wide. Then, she put the resulting ball over.

The last real action of the half came from Elin Rubensson. She picked up the ball and bent a superb effort goalward from 20 yards out. With Kaylin Swart nowhere near, it breezed just narrowly wide.

The half-time whistle sounded and South Africa could breathe. Sweden had enjoyed the ball and admittedly the best of the chances.

Second Half

In the face of Swedish dominance, South Africa had shown brief glimpses of danger on the breakaway with Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thembi Kgatlana. However, the second-half opening may have come as a bit of a surprise to everyone - even the WAFCON champions.

The half was just three minutes old when South Africa snatched the lead. Thembi Kgatlana showed some remarkable pace to break in behind and cut in on her right to force a save from Musovic.

Caught out by the flight of the ball, the keeper parried central and a darting Hildah Magaia was on hand to fly into the net and bundle home, looking to have injured herself in the process too.

The Swedes seemed stunned, yet managed to regroup after this high-wire sequence. The game fell into a familiar pattern. Swedish possession, with the South Africans limited to bursts of pace on the counter.

In the 65th minute, Gerhardsson's side's dominance finally bore fruit. Banyana Banyana had weathered the storm for as long as possible but could do nothing as a leveller came at the expense of Lebohang Ramalepe.

A Johanna Kaneryd cross caused havoc from the right. It was too high for Blackstenius but dropped dangerously in the middle. With her feet in a mess, Ramalepe fired against Fridolina Rolfo and it scurried back across past Swart to a collective sigh of Swedish relief.

Embed from Getty Images

After this, both sides looked to the bench as proceedings boiled down toward a tense closing spell. Creatively, the equaliser looked to have taken the wind out of South African sails.

With counterattacks less frequent, it seemed as if Sweden was just waiting for their moment. On 82', a corner had Swart working overtime to clear - crowded out on her line. Five minutes later, hearts were in mouths as she slipped when coming out to collect a cross.

Bayana Bayana had looked to hunker down as the minutes slipped by, alas, Sweden had one more throw of the dice. As had been a valuable weapon previously in the game, a Swedish corner was ultimately South Africa's undoing in the 90th minute.

Kosovare Asllani flighted in an accurate corner from the left and time in the RSA box just stopped. Swart was rooted. Defenders looked on. Out of the bodies rose a golden dagger blow - powerfully driven from the head of Amanda Ilestedt.

Jubilation for Sweden as they look ahead to Italy after their clash with Argentina. Heartache for South Africa - next they have a week to recover before taking on the 28th-ranked Albiceleste.

Player of the match - Amanda Ilestedt

While South Africa was increasingly difficult to break down, the Arsenal centre-back had herself a remarkable outing.

Amidst an organised defence, she dealt with pacey counterattacks, was able to contribute coolly to the possession-based ethos of the team, and she of course was a beacon of hope at set pieces - ultimately rewarded with her brilliantly taken header.

Embed from Getty Images