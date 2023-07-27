"She has the best qualifications, so she can manage anyone" - Rachel Yankey on Sarina Wiegman's managerial prospects

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Rachel Yankey with the Womens EURO trophy during the London WEURO 2022 Roadshow on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Former England international Rachel Yankey has had her say on current Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman's managerial prospects and whether they lie in or out of the Women's game.

Speaking to Betway, the 129 times-capped Lioness feels that the Dutch native could have a very good career in men's management if she were ever to choose to go down that route.

Hannah Dingley, although the caretaker manager of EFL club Forest Green Rovers for a very short period, was the first and only woman to ever be in charge of a male senior English professional football team.

Whilst that move had its critics and the decision to replace her after only one month coming under further scrutiny, it has shown that it can be done, and that is something that Yankey is a firm believer in what Weigman can do.

There is also seemingly always a men's football cloud of speculation surrounding Chelsea's Emma Hayes, something of which the Blues faithful are tired of.

Almost every single time she lifts a piece of silverware, the question is always raised of if Hayes could and should take over a men's side.

Whilst there is some degree of curiosity as to how she would do, the links are usually always with the Chelsea men's team, particularly during recently turbulent times under Maurizio Sarri and last term under the doomed Graham Potter and the second spell of Frank Lampard in the West London clubs worst season in recent memory.

Whilst Hayes hasn't taken the plunge yet and continues to build a winning dynasty in West London, Hannah Dingley will always be known as 'the first', a piece in history for the Welsh native.

MELKSHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Hannah Dingley, Interim Manager of Forest Green Rovers, aprior to the pre-Season friendly match between Melksham Town and Forest Green Rovers at Oakfield Stadium on July 05, 2023 in Melksham, England. Forest Green Rovers caretaker manager Hannah Dingley becomes first woman to take charge of English Football League club. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Making that switch:

Arsenal legend Yankey is clearly an advocate to see more female managers in men's football, with her attitude to Wiegman taking that step a very clear one.

“She has the best qualifications to be a football manager, so she can manage anyone. You don’t look at school teachers and go ‘that school teacher has a certain qualification, so they can’t teach my son, but they can teach my daughter’.

“She has the highest qualification and is obviously good at her job because of what she has won, so if that is enticing to any team in terms of whether they would want to recruit a manager of her calibre, then get in talks, negotiate, and see what happens. I don’t think there is any difference between whether a player is male or female, it really doesn't matter.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 6: Coach Sarina Wiegman of England Women celebrates winning the Womenâs Finalissima 2023 during the Finalissima Women match between England Women v Brazil Women at the Wembley Stadium on April 6, 2023 in London United Kingdom (Photo by Richard Sellers/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Weigman in no hurry to switch

Three months after her Euro 2022 triumph with the Lionesses, the Dutch coach signed an extension with The FA, keeping her in the England hot seat until 2027, giving the Dutchwomen a European Championship defence in Switzerland in 2025, and alongside the current tournament down under, another chance to lead the Lionesses onto the World stage in 2027.

Whilst it would appear that she wouldn't have any idea on changing right now, especially with the Lionesses tipped to put in a good showing down under, Yankey clearly feels the skillset is there if someone in the Men's game wishes to take a chance on Wiegman.

