Sarina Wiegman challenges attackers to overcome baron run after narrowly escaping opening-day blushes

England boss Sarina Wiegman has encouraged her attackers to be more clinical after her Lionesses edged past Group D opponents Haiti on Saturday night.

Georgia Stanway's retaken penalty in the first half was the difference, meaning the reigning European champions are without a goal in open play since April 6th when Ella Toone opened the scoring in the Finalissima.

Opportunities weren't in short supply as crosses were frequent, and Alessia Russo squandered three great chances on her own. But from 11 shots on target, the net only bulged once, underlining England's problems in front of goal.

Asked by the media about why her side is struggling, Wiegman replied: “Ruthlessness.

“What does that mean? Sometimes the connections with the cross, the timing of the cross, where the cross ends in the penalty box and little things like that.

“We were very close to scoring a goal, but their defence was tough too. We keep trying and working on it and start again tomorrow.”

A tough Group D opener

Heading into the game, the gulf in class between both sides couldn't have been clearer. Haiti rank 53rd in the FIFA World Rankings - while expectation sat heavily on the shoulders of a Lioness team that supported their European Championship win last year with two more trophies since.

The prediction in the buildup was that England would get back to scoring and winning ways - but while the latter was achieved, Jill Scott's prognosis that it would be high-scoring, which many others concurred with, held no substance.

Continuing her analysis of how England's opener unfolded, Wiegman admitted her side wasn't up to their lofty standards, but didn't forget to pay homage to a gritty and determined Haitian performance.

“We were slow to start, but on the other hand we could’ve scored early in the game,” she said. “What we said at half-time was we wanted to speed up the game, to play with a higher speed of the ball.

“There were opportunities to play through the first press on the side and to play into [Alessia] Russo.

“We got some rhythm in the second half, and you could feel the second goal was coming, but then they had a dangerous counterattack and took us out of our rhythm.”

“Lots of credit for Haiti for a first time in the World Cup and having a performance like that. I think the other two countries (in the group, Denmark and China) are going to really struggle with them, but of course that’s not our problem. I’m just really happy that we got the win.”

Playing their first-ever World Cup finals game, Le Rouge might have even left Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium feeling frustrated that they didn't leave with more than a defiant performance.

While their goalkeeper Theus Kerly put on a brilliant shot-stopping show, saving eleven shots on target, 19-year-old Melchie Durmonay led the way in attack to cause concern among the returning captain Millie Bright and her inexperienced backline.

The attacking midfielder was a constant threat on the break. Late in the second half, Mary Earps was forced into two spectacular saves to ensure Haiti were reduced to hope rather than result.

Number 9 conundrum

If Wiegman could take anything away from England's opening day victory, it was their ability to grind a win despite a failure to play anywhere near their best.

Although the significant room for improvement was their clinical edge, The Lionesses can also be optimistic when they face Group D opponents China and Denmark in coming weeks that their creativity and involvement in and around the box can reap more rewards.

In particular, Russo was able to be a danger throughout the game, being involved whenever the ball entered the final third. However, when the ball was there to be struck, the new Arsenal striker wasted her scoring opportunities.

Rachel Daly, who won the WSL Golden Boot with 22 goals for Aston Villa in the league last season, itched to get on and make an impact from the bench.

Nevertheless, despite featuring for the final 15 minutes of the game, the substitute failed to put the game to bed at the peak of England's rhythm, begging the question of who starts against Denmark on Friday.

When asked before the game about her best option in the striker role, the England manager maintained that her three choices all boasted a reason to start.

"First of all, it was really hard. We have three good centre forwards in our squad. We have made very hard decisions over time," Wiegman said.

"We had the preparation camps, and we had the games we played earlier this season. In the end, I came up with the decision. That's why Alessia starts.

"That was really hard, they've both done very well. Bethany England too. You just make up your mind at the end. They gave us headaches."

It remains to be seen who will be preferred next, but the talking point ahead of England's encounter with Denmark will concentrate on the ways they can get the best out of their attack.