4 things we learnt from Chelsea's final day draw with Newcastle

Chelsea supporters have witnessed a season in which their club has had four different managers at the helm, with each failing to take the Londoners to their expected heights. It has been a case of damage limitation, and very few fans would be sad to see the back of the 2022/23 campaign.

Here's what we learnt from this 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge...

Frank's Finale:

Chelsea's record goal-scorer Frank Lampard is extremely unlikely to have the option to return to the dugout at Chelsea in the future.

Lampard managed just two wins as Chelsea manager this time around and after a disappointing spell at Everton, his managerial credentials will be questioned.

It is difficult to see Lampard getting another job in the Premier League anytime soon, based on his track-record in management so far - don't be too surprised to see Lampard drop down the divisions for his next job.

Worst Season Ever:

Over the course of their 38 game season, Chelsea's overwhelming problem was their inability to score goals. They managed just 38 goals, an average of one per game, and conceded 47, ending with a -9 goal difference.

It took a Kieran Trippier own goal to give the home supporters anything to cheer on this climactic day, following a deflection from a Raheem Sterling shot.

Despite the difficulties he endured in his first season returning to Chelsea, it now appears a short-sighted decision to loan out £100m striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, where he will have the chance to win the UEFA Champions League. The same could be said of the sale of Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig.

Christian Pulisic is likely to depart Chelsea this summer, | Phot Credit: Chris Lee via Getty

Out With The Old:

A circuit around the Stamford Bridge stadium was taken by the Chelsea players following the final whistle, with many appearing emotional, suggesting that their departures could be imminent.

During the match, Reuben Loftus-Cheek was substituted to a standing ovation, with the Cobham Academy graduate touted as being one of the names to move on alongside Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy and potentially Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante too. Joao Felix is also due to return to his parent club, Athletico Madrid, although it is believed that Chelsea will enter into negotiations to sign the forward on a permanent basis.

It is Mount's possible departure that appears to dominate transfer chatter, with Manchester United looking to be the most likely destination, if the midfielder cannot be convinced to extend his stay in West London.

Chelsea will undoubtedly have to handle a mass exodus, with at least a dozen players needing to be trimmed down; this could also include the sale of Kalidou Koulibaly, who has struggled to get into the team since the turn of the year, despite having only spent one season in London.

Magpies Fly High:

In contrast to the dismal nature of Chelsea's campaign, Newcastle United have successfully qualified for the Champions League and manager Eddie Howe is being regarded as one of the brightest managers in the English game.

This is perhaps what Chelsea believed that they would get in Graham Potter, their second manager of the season, who unfortunately failed to live up to the expectation placed upon his shoulders, and remains without a club for next season as it stands.

Without a doubt, Newcastle pipped their opponents at every stage, and are now direct competitors of Chelsea's for signatures and status as thoughts turn to the summer transfer window and pre-season.

With the talent available to the incoming Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea will surely be back with a bang in August, and without European competition, may benefit from the freshness of fighting on just three fronts.