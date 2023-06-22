Walsall find out their 2023/24 EFL League Two fixtures

Walsall FC will start their 2023/24 League Two season with a trip to recently relegated Morecambe.

The Saddlers will be making the trip to the Lancashire coast on Saturday 5th August with the season kicking off at 3pm. The following Saturday sees Walsall welcome Stockport County to the Poundland Bescot Stadium in their first home game of the season.

It is an exciting first month of the season for Walsall as the rest of August sees them travel to newly promoted Wrexham in their first midweek game of the season before travelling to rivals Crewe Alexandra just four days later with the month being rounded off by hosting Grimsby at home.

September starts with a home game against Colchester United before away trips to Salford City and Swindon Town which is sure to be an interesting game now that Michael Flynn is in charge at the County Ground. The month then ends with games against AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City.

A busy October starts with a Tuesday night home game against recently relegated MK Dons. There are six games in total during this month which includes games against Gillingham, Newport County and Mansfield.

After a break at the start of November for the First Round of the FA Cup, Walsall then host Harrogate Town before travelling to Doncaster away who have been the surprise package of the summer with the number of signings they already have through the door. The month then ends with games against Forest Green Rovers and Barrow.

The Saddlers start December with one of their closer away games as they travel to newly promoted Notts County who have shown signs of their own intent already this summer with the signing of David McGoldrick.

Two days before Christmas, sees Mat Sadler's side travel to Accrington Stanley before hosting Crewe on boxing day. Friday 29th December sees Walsall host Wrexham to end 2023.

New Years Day sees another trip to the seaside for Walsall as they travel to Cleethorpes to play Grimsby Town with games against Morecambe, Stockport, Accrington Stanley and Sutton United included as well.

February sees the return fixture against Mansfield Town as they travel to the West Midlands with Newport County also due to visit the Bescot Stadium.

March sees a return for previous manager Michael Flynn to Walsall on Saturday 23rd March with games against Doncaster, Forest Green, Barrow and Colchester leading up to that game at the end of the month.

Easter weekend starts in March and sees a trip to MK Dons on Good Friday before a home game against Salford City on Easter Bank Holiday Monday.

April then sees games against Tranmere away, Notts County at home and Bradford at home. The 2023/24 season ends on Saturday April 27th (unless the Saddlers make the play-offs) and it will end away at AFC Wimbledon.

Walsall's fixtures in full

August

5th - Morecambe (A)

12th - Stockport County (H)

15th - Wrexham (A)

19th - Crewe (A)

26th - Grimsby Town (H)

September

2nd - Colchester United (H)

9th - Salford City (A)

16th - Swindon (A)

23rd - AFC Wimbledon (H)

30th - Bradford City (A)

October

3rd - MK Dons (H)

7th - Sutton United (A)

14th - Gillingham (H)

21st - Newport County (A)

24th - Crawley Town (H)

28th - Mansfield Town (A)

November

11th - Harrogate (H)

18th - Doncaster (A)

25th - Forest Green Rovers (H)

28th - Barrow (A)

December

9th - Notts County (A)

16th - Tranmere Rovers (H)

23rd - Accrington Stanley (A)

26th - Crewe (H)

29th - Wrexham (H)

January

1st - Grimsby Town (A)

6th - Morecambe (H)

13th - Stockport County (A)

20th - Accrington Stanley (H)

27th - Sutton United (H)

February

3rd - Gillingham (A)

10th - Newport County (H)

13th - Crawley Town (A)

17th - Mansfield Town (H)

24th - Harrogate Town (A)

March

2nd - Doncaster Rovers (H)

9th - Forest Green Rovers (A)

12th - Barrow (H)

16th - Colchester United (A)

23rd - Swindon Town (H)

29th - MK Dons (A)

April

1st - Salford City (H)

6th - Tranmere Rovers (A)

13th - Notts County (H)

20th - Bradford City (H)

27th - AFC Wimbledon (A)