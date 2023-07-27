Argentina 2-2 South Africa: Group G underdogs play out exciting draw

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 28: Romina Nunez (C) of Argentina celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Argentina and South Africa at Dunedin Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

This game proved to be crucial for both sides after being defeated by late goals against Italy and Sweden respectively in their first outings, but the teams would ultimately have to settle for a point each after an exciting second half.

Story of the match:

Banyana Banyana started the game with a noticeably high intensity that La Albiceleste struggled to cope with early on, an approach that saw the South Africans rewarded with the better opportunities in the first quarter of an hour, though neither side had anything clear cut.

Despite the difficult start, Argentina grew into the game somewhat as the half went on, but some wayward passing and questionable decision-making meant that any pressure they showed simply led to numerous breakdowns in play that allowed their opponents to regroup and counter.

This would go on to cost the South American side on 30 minutes after a defensive error left Thembi Kgatlana clear of the whole defence before she squared the ball to Linda Motlhalo, who essentially passed the ball into the net, easily beating Vanina Correa and giving Banyana Banyana the lead, with the goal being confirmed following a VAR check.

The Argentinians recovered well from this setback and their attacking play picked up, culminating in a 37th-minute moment that saw Houston Dash’s Pauline Gramaglia get the better of her markers on the wing and swing in a cross that ended up beating Kaylin Swart between the sticks and hitting the crossbar before being cleared by a quick South African defence, much to La Albicente’s disappointment.

Argentina’s momentum continued, keeping the majority of the possession and creating more chances as they looked to peg South Africa back, but these efforts would come to nothing as the referee blew for the end of the half following an offside goal for Banyana Banyana, giving the Argentinians a lifeline and ensuring they had all to play for after the break.



Second-Half:

The second half began in a frantic fashion that saw both sides opting for a greater emphasis on attacking and creating chances, though as was largely a common theme in the first half, these promising glimpses from both teams would lead to very little impact on the game overall.

One of the first major chances of the half came on the hour mark when Banyana Banyana made use of their counter-attacking strengths and beat the Argentina defence before substitute Sibulele Holweni hit a promising shot that made Correa spring into action, but would ultimately just hit the side netting.

Though Argentina continued to dominate possession and showed promise, it would be another defensive malfunction that helped South Africa double their lead in the 66th minute when Jermaine Seoposenwe won the ball in a dangerous area before squaring it effortlessly to the feet of Kgatlana, whose effort would beat a hopeless Correa to double her side’s lead and put them firmly in the driver’s seat going forward.

La Albicente’s habit of creating chances would finally pay off just eight minutes later after a poor clearance from the South African defence allowed Sophia Braun to unleash a superb strike from distance that easily had the beating of Swart, amazing everybody inside the stadium and setting up an enthralling final 15 minutes.

All of four minutes would pass before Argentina would gain a deserved equaliser after a ball from substitute Yamilia Rodriguez found the head of fellow substitute Romina Nunez, whose header would beat Swart to complete a sudden Argentinian comeback.

Despite both sides going all out to try and secure the three points, they would ultimately have to settle for a point each, a conclusion that is far from ideal for either team as they look to progress to the knockout stages.

Player of the match:

Several players have a case for this accolade, but South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana stood above the rest on this occasion.

Gaining a goal and an assist alongside a 100% pass completion rate, this superb individual performance was unlucky not to yield a victory for Banyana Banyana, but the team have every reason to be hopeful that she can be a defining player in their final group game as they take on Italy in the quest to seal their first ever knockout stage qualification.