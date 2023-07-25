Argentina vs South Africa: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group G Preview

Both Argentina and South Africa go into their must-win clash on Friday knowing they need to secure three points if they are to have a fighting chance of progressing out of Group G in the Women's World Cup.

In their opening games, both sides fell to defeat against Italy and Sweden respectfully.

Last Sunday saw South Africa take on Sweden in their opening contest of the World Cup and the game was chances galore with both sides having double figures in total shots.

It was South Africa who took the lead in the 48th minute thanks to a goal from Hildah Magaia, who bundled home from close range following a setup from Thembi Kgatlana, after her blistering pace allowed her to cut into the box from the left-hand side.

South Africa's Hildah Magaia who opened the scoring in the 48th minute which was not enough for her side in a 2-1 defeat to Sweden (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

However, that lead only lasted 17 minutes when Fridolina Rolfo equalised in the 65th minute.

With the game coming to an end, Amanda Ilestedt hit home a winner in the 90th minute to save the blushes for Sweden and send them home with all 3 points.

Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt who scored the winner for her side in the opening Group G game against South Africa last Sunday (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

On Monday it was the turn of the other 2 sides in the group: Italy and Argentina. A very scrappy game played out between the two with the only goal in the game coming 3 minutes before the end thanks to a thumping header from Cristiana Girelli after coming on as a substitute, handing the Azzurre the win and the important 3 points.

Cristiana Girelli celebrating her goal in Italy's 1-0 win over Argentina (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images) on Monday

A defeat for either side on Friday will most likely send one of the teams home with only one more game to play.

Team News

Argentina

Argentina will be looking to make changes following defeat to Italy in their opening game of Group G. Manager Carlos Borrello will likely keep to the same formation he used in that defeat - a 4-2-3-1 with lone striker Mariana Larroquette.

South Africa

Following their narrow 2-1 defeat to Sweden, manager Desiree Ellis will be aiming to tighten up her side's defence ahead of this crunch clash.

If Ellis does make a change in the formation it will likely be a 3-5-2 allowing the pressing game to take affect and hopefully allowing the 2 strikers to create the chances in front of goal.

Key players

South Africa - Hildah Magaia

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

After scoring the opening goal in her side's 2-1 defeat, she will be looking to continue her goal scoring exploits in the World Cup.

Only 28 years old, she has scored 17 goals in 27 games since making her international debut in 2018. Currently playing for South Korean side Sejong Sportstoto, she also helped her country win the 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations with a brace in their 2-1 win over Morocco in front of 51,000 spectators in the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco

Argentina - Mariana Larroqguette

The in-form Mariana Larroquette has been electric since making her debut for Argentina in 2018. Having started her career with River Plate in 2010 her international goal scoring out weighs her club goals as she has only managed to hit the back of the net 11 times in 44 appearances at club level whilst scoring 12 times in 29 games at international level.

She will join American side Orlando Pride from Leon who ply their trade in the Mexican league, where 9 of her 11 total has come.

Larroquette will be looking to make an impact at the World Cup due to the fact she is in the very prime of her career and still has many more years in front of her both at club and international level.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 01:00 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will be available to watch on ITV1 and on ITVX.