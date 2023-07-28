Sarina Wiegman proud as England "fight for the win" over Denmark amid Walsh injury

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman admitted she was proud of her team's resilience "to fight for the win" during their 1-0 triumph over Denmark on their second match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

After an extended period of struggling to find the net through open play, England's World Cup debutant, Lauren James, delivered a remarkable long-range strike inside seven minutes to put an end to her side's goal drought.

Her early brilliance ultimately ensured the Lionesses secured their second consecutive one-goal victory, maintaining their position as Group D leaders on maximum points.

However, the win was somewhat bittersweet, as it was interrupted by a visibly severe injury to irreplaceable midfield maestro Keira Walsh, only hampering their chances of success on the world stage.

As they edge closer to qualification for the knockouts, Wiegman's side now know, following China's 1-0 win over Haiti, that they need just a point against the former next week to seal their spot in the round of 16 by topping their group.

Reflecting on the game as a whole, the England boss said, “I think we started well.

"We played well, scored that goal and then had a little stage in the first half where we lost balls we didn’t have to lose."

Branded as the English secret weapon going into the 2023 edition of the World Cup, James lived up to her expectations when handed her first start, netting what was the winner in arguably the Lionesses' toughest game of the group stage.

Keira Walsh's horror injury

All was going ever so well until ten minutes before the break, a suspected serious knee injury to Walsh dampened the mood, as she left the pitch via a stretcher.

Wiegman continued, “Then of course we had this horrible moment with Keira, she had to go off and in the second half, it was a fight.

“She was out and we adapted to the situation, and we really had to fight for the win and that’s what we did so I’m very proud of the team.”

The Barcelona midfielder was later pictured on the sidelines with crutches, but by that point, it was already pretty clear that she wouldn't play any further part in England's World Cup campaign.

Asked whether she could provide an update on the 26-year-old's injury post-match, Wiegman replied that she has heard, “Nothing. It did look serious. If you can’t walk out of the pitch then it’s serious but I don’t know. We just finished the game.

“During the game, you just have to move on and [even with] how horrible it is for her, you have to move on with the game and now it’s time to have a look at how she is and what the next steps are.”

Adjusting to the situation

Walsh's replacement in the match would be Manchester City player Laura Coombs, and given the circumstances, you would have to praise how the side adjusted quickly and held on in a nervy second half.

At 32 years of age, it was her first appearance at a FIFA World Cup and her fifth cap overall for the Lionesses, having last appeared earlier this year in the Arnold Clark Cup.

“I think they (the players) did a great job. The team really picked it up but of course, it’s not nice to see a player who very clearly needed to be subbed.

"You then saw what we did, (Georgia) Stanway dropped back and Laura came in. Yes, of course, we had to find our feet a little bit you saw different stages. We really dominated the first half.

"In the second half, they [Denmark], also had such a direct style of play. We also showed we can fight. The team showed real resilience. We kept it to 1-0 so it was really good and I’m really proud of the team."