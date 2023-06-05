Chelsea Women 2022/2023 Season Review

Emma Hayes' "mentality monsters" have again triumphed yet again, securing their fourth consecutive league championship, after comfortably defeating relegated Reading in the WSL season finale.

The Blues also clinched the domestic double by narrowly defeating Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley, finishing the season on 58 points, at an average of 2.64 per game.

Even facing increased competition from other teams in the league, such as Carla Ward's Aston Villa finishing just outside of the top four and Manchester United challenging the league leaders to the last day, Chelsea successfully held onto their trophy.

Despite initial injury setbacks and an illness to Hayes at the start of the season, the team's remarkable resilience and determination prevailed, allowing them to continue their extraordinary dominance in women's football.

Securing a fourth consecutive league title is a momentous feat for this side, but, they should be aware of looming forces coming beneath them looking ahead to next season.

The Chelsea players celebrate with the fans following their victory in the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and Chelsea at Madejski Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Shaky Start

Chelsea seemed poised for another easy ride in the WSL, but their fans were in for a surprise.

Having been promoted from the Championship, Liverpool made a remarkable return, with Katie Stengel scoring two goals on her WSL debut.

The opening game also saw Chelsea lose for the first time after leading at half-time since 2013 in the league.

This game was no doubt a wake-up call for the previous champions and serves as an underlying message for the rise in competition in the league, shown in the last few months.

You can clearly see how stunned the players and staff were after the final whistle. Thankfully, this shaky start was brushed aside, seeing the Blues go unbeaten until the 26th of March, losing to Manchester City.

Losing Key Figures

The team successfully navigated through a series of challenges, including the intermittent appearances of key players such as Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder and Millie Bright, and the emergency surgery that Hayes underwent in October, which was expertly managed.

Hayes has fostered an environment at the club that has allowed for success even in her absence.

During her recovery from surgery, Denise Reddy and Paul Green led the team to victory in all six matches across various competitions, including a crucial 3-1 win over Manchester United.

At least 23 players made an appearance this season, finishing the season second in goals conceded in the league (15 conceded, 0.68 per game), just behind Manchester United (12 conceded, 0.54 per game).

Losing such key members of a title-winning squad would have a major impact on any team's ability to sustain its dominance, but that was the opposite this season. The full squad managed to go the full distance

Hayes's management style, paired with the perfectly rotating the squad in crucial moments to get minutes in the legs of as many Chelsea players as possible, kept the team's performances flowing when they were needed most.

By the end of the season, the Blues had undoubtedly secured the trophy with remarkable performances, especially with Manchester United clipping at their heels.

Throughout the season, their average of 3.00 goals per game, with a total of 66 goals, was already impressive.

Yet, in May, they took their game to a whole new level, winning all seven league matches while conceding only one goal and scoring a stunning 25 goals - seeing them put seven goals past Everton and six past Leicester City.

Moment of the season - Chelsea 1-2 Lyon (Chelsea 4-3 on penalties)

Close to 20,000 fans flocked to SW6 to back the Blues, in what was my moment of the season - It looked all but over for Chelsea, but a late controversial penalty kept them in the game.

After going two goals down, Lauren James steamed into the box and was clipped by Vicky Becho, leading to a lengthy VAR check. Maren Mjelde absolutely rattled the net with her attempt from the spot, which resulted in an eruption from the Bridge.

This game displayed true grit and determination from this side, and with a few tweaks next season, they should be hopeful to go the whole way.

Chelsea players celebrate victory in the penalty shootout during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Chelsea FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Player of the season

Once again, the reliable Matilda's striker Sam Kerr was named Chelsea Women Player of the Season by supporters for the second year in a row, while also earning the Players’ Player of the Season award from her teammates.

This season, she managed to score 26 goals in 34 club appearances, out of which 10 goals were scored in the Women's Super League.

Kerr's popularity among fans was evident in the 2022/23 online poll, where she emerged as the clear winner with 51% of the votes, with her victory solidifying her position as a beloved figure among supporters.

Kerr received double the number of votes compared to the second-placed Rachel Daly from Aston Villa, who was the top scorer in the WSL with 22 goals.

Unsung Hero - Magdalena Eriksson

For me, this season's unsung hero has to go to Magdalena Eriksson, who departs the club after signing in 2017.

The Swede has managed to win the WSL trophy in every season since being appointed as team captain. Thanks to the leadership of Eriksson, the club's fortunes took a remarkable turn.

Prior to the arrival of the Swede, the club had only managed to clinch two major trophies.

Boasting an impressive career, she departs the club with an impressive collection including four WSL titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and an FA Women's Community Shield.

Her talent was recognized by being voted into the WSL Team of the Season and finishing in the top 11 of the 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or and will be sorely missed by fans and players alike.

Magdalena Eriksson, Zecira Musovic, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd of Chelsea celebrate with the Barclays Women's Super League trophy following their team's victory in the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and Chelsea at Madejski Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Looking ahead to next season



With a much-deserved summer break in order, the team can look forward to gearing up for the upcoming season with some changes in the composition due to several incoming and outgoing transfers during the summer break.

However, the current squad's exceptional efforts have laid out a solid foundation for future success. They have consistently maintained their domestic standards and made significant progress in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Fatigue was flagged as an issue after the packed schedule of fixtures they faced, with chasing the league on the weekends and then chasing the biggest teams in the world on a Thursday evening.

However, with the addition of new players, the team is optimistic about achieving a perfect rotation and striving for European glory next season.

Transfer News



Sjoeke Nusken

The Blues wasted no time in securing their first transfer moves for the upcoming 2023/24 season, right after their victory at the FA Cup final in Wembley.

They have successfully signed German international and Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, Sjoeke Nusken, with a three-year deal.

Nusken was the first official signing of the club for the new season and will be joining her fellow national team members, Melanie Leupolz and Ann-Katrin Berger, in West London.



Catarina Macario

It was recently announced that Chelsea had acquired the highly sought-after American forward, Catarina Macario, who will now be joining the team from Olympique Lyonnais. This signing could be the deciding factor in Chelsea's aim for the Champions League next season!

Magda and Harder depart

Lauren James

Lauren James has signed a new contract, keeping the forward at the club until the summer of 2027.

Maren Mjelde

The Blues have announced that Mjelde will be staying with the club for another 12 months following the signing of a one-year contract extension. Mjelde has been an integral part of the team for six years and has created unforgettable memories, including scoring a crucial penalty during extra time against Lyon in the Champions League!