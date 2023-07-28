Sweden vs Italy: 2023 Women's World Cup Group G preview

Sweden take on Italy in a match that will likely decide who will finish top of Group G.

Both teams snatched dramatic victories in their first games, setting this tie up as a crucial one.

With Argentina and South Africa drawing too, the victor knows that a win here will all but secure top spot in this group.

Sweden left it late but secured a dramatic 2-1 win over South Africa to claim their first points of the World Cup.

The Swedes dominated the first half, controlling all the possession. But South Africa looked dangerous on the break, and it was they who took the lead through Hildah Magaia.

After overcoming the initial shock of going behind, the Olympic silver medallists got themselves back on level terms through Fridolina Rolfo.

As the game looked set to end all square, Sweden found their winner. A towering header from Amanda Ilestedt saved Sweden from an almighty upset.

While Sweden at times looked flat and inaccurate against South Africa, the fact they dug deep to get the win says a lot about the group of players at Peter Gerhardsson’s disposal.

Italy came through a far trickier tie with a narrow 1-0 win over Argentina.

This is an Italy team that doesn’t have a lot of big tournament experience and left a lot of their high-profile names at home.

However, young players like Giulia Dragoni and Arianna Caruso have the potential to carry this Italian side through numerous international tournaments.

However, it was one of the old heads that secured the win. Captain Cristiana Girelli’s magnificent header clinched all three points for the Azzurre.

The win makes it now five matches unbeaten for the Italians, and they have an excellent chance of making out of the group stages for the second World Cup in a row.

The last five games between these two have been fairly even. Sweden and Italy have both won two each of the last five, with the other game being a draw.

That draw came in February 2022 in the Algarve Cup. Valentina Giacinti put the Italians ahead, but Caroline Seger’s penalty drew Sweden level.

The game actually went to a penalty shoot-out, and it was Sweden who came out on top.

Team News

Sweden

After winning last time out, you can’t imagine that the Swedish manager will make any changes for this match.

The three at the back formation allows Sweden to control the game, especially in the midfield, and with the quality they have, you can’t see them swaying away from it.

With no players on cautions either, expect Sweden to be at their swash-buckling best.

Italy

The question for Italy is how do they line up?

There is a possibility that Italian head coach Milena Bertolini could match up with Sweden in a three at the back formation.

The change will allow the Italians to play more of their attacking stars and allow them to get at an ageing Swedish defence.

Italy do have two players on yellow cards and could miss the final group game if they pickup a booking on Saturday. They are Caruso and Barbara Bonensea.

Predicted Line-up

Sweden

Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson; Kaneryd, Angeldal, Rubensson, Andersson; Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius. (3-4-2-1)

Italy

Durante; Linari, Salavi, Bartoli; Di Guglielmo, Giugliano, Caruso, Boattin; Bonanesa, Beccari; Giacinti. (3-4-2-1)

Key Players

Sweden – Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Playing in more of a wing-back position rather than a true winger one, Kaneryd can affect this game in many ways.

Going forward, she can take on her marker with ease and her delivery into the box is better than most.

This tournament, we will see more of her defensive capabilities on show, but a player of her calibre should adjust to her new position with ease.

Italy – Lisa Boattin

Another wing-back who will be vital to her side’s chances is Lisa Boattin.

Against the Argentinians, she wasn’t afraid to get forward and support the frontline, and it really benefited her team.

She may not get as much freedom down the wing against Sweden, but she can certainly cause problems.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Wellington Regional Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in New Zealand’s capital.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 08:30 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will be available to watch on BBC Two and on the iPlayer.