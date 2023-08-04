Josko Gvardiol deal close to completion, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed that Josko Gvardiol’s medical with the club is ongoing as his £78M move from RB Leipzig edges closer.

Gvardiol, 21, will join international teammate Mateo Kovacic at City, taking the club's summer spending over the £100M mark.

Guardiola said he hopes the deal will be wrapped up 'in the next hours’ - but it remains to be seen whether the centre-back will be included in the squad to face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday.

"Regarding Gvardiol, what a beautiful surname he has”, Guardiola said. He is doing his medical. Hopefully we can finish a deal in the next hours or days.”

Gvardiol is unlikely to be the final incoming of the window. Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez have both departed the Etihad, while there is doubt over the futures of Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte.

Should moves formalise for the quartet, City will have no choice but to delve into the market.

When asked about further transfer activity after Gvardiol, Guardiola hinted there is more to come: “I don’t know. I think we’re going to move something. It’s not yet (done).”

Walker and Silva are the two most likely to move on amid interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively. Silva reportedly has his heart set on a move to Spain but no offer has been sent yet.

Walker, 33, who has a year remaining on his contract, is keen on joining the German champions. He has reportedly been offered a second contract extension after rejecting City’s first proposal in June.

The manager said: “Kyle and Bernardo, what can I say? They are so important to us. We want them and will do everything (to keep them). We will do everything. Replacing these two would be so difficult.”

"I don't want any players who don't want to be here"

The City boss is reluctant to lose the pair but accepts there is no benefit in keeping unhappy players around the squad. However, the club will only sanction the sales if it makes financial sense and a ‘proper offer’ is received - something that is yet to happen.

He said: "I don't want any players who don't want to be here but I'm an employee. I want to work with guys who want to stay and work with staff and players, but after we have to get a proper offer.

"If we don't get a proper offer, he's our player and we want him. If they want him, they will take a plane and come here and talk to our sporting director and CEO to make an agreement because three parts have to be there.

"For us to buy a player, just because we are Man City it is £10-15m more expensive than other clubs all the time. If people want our really really important players, first they have to make an offer - and that hasn't happened. When it happens, we will fight to extend the contract and be with us. That has happened with all of our players since day one.

"Some players feel they want a new experience,” he added. I will not be the guy who says no - but they have to make an agreement with the important part of the club, the business. Make a deal and it happens.

"In the case of Bernardo and Kyle, we talk many times over the last months and even years how important they are, how we want them and we will continue to do so until the end. I don't know what will happen but it won't happen if the clubs don't arrive because they are massively important players.

"When we lose those players we have to go to the market for the replacements and these players and they cost more than £50m. We need that money to reimburse on other players to make the team as strong as possible to defend the crowns that we won and win games for our people."