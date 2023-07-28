Riyad Mahrez completes £30M switch to Al-Ahli

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, in a deal worth £30M plus add-ons – ending his five-year stay in Manchester in which he won it all.

Mahrez, 32, has signed a four-year contract with the Saudi Arabian outfit, earning a reported £750,000 a week, and will team-up with Roberto Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy.

After joining from Leicester City in 2018 for a then club-record £60M fee, the Algerian won 10 major honours, including four Premier Leagues, three Carabao Cups, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

In 236 appearances for City he scored 78 goals and assisted a further 59. Kevin De Bruyne is the only player to have been directly involved in more goals for the club since Mahrez joined. A stalwart of Pep Guardola’s attack, the fleet-footed dynamo is the only City player to reach 10+ goals in every campaign since 2018-19.

Last season, he recorded 15 strikes in 47 games as City claimed a historic Treble. A hat-trick against Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final was his season apotheosis.

Mahrez made history by becoming the first City player to score a hat-trick at Wembley (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The 32-year-old leaves the Premier League as the most decorated African player in the competition’s history. No African player in Premier League history has recorded more assists than Mahrez

“To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege,” he said.

“I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more.

“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

“I’ve made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we’ve had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best.

“Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added:

“Riyad has been a major factor in our amazing successes over the past five years and his contribution will not be forgotten.

“He is a wonderful footballer to watch and leaves us with so many great memories.

“There are few wingers that possess his levels of skill and technique in world football, and he will be missed, but everyone will wish him all the best as he begins a new chapter in his career.”

Mahrez won four Premier League's with City during his five years(Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Potential replacements

It remains to be seen whether City decide to dip into the market for a replacement or opt to promote from within. Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Barcelona’s Raphinha have both been strongly linked with a move to the Etihad to fill the void.

Olise reportedly has a £35M release clause in his contract, making any move relatively straight forward. Personal terms are unlikely to be an issue.

Raphinha represents another like-for-like replacement, with Barcelona potentially being forced to offload in order to raise funds to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Alternatively, academy starlet Oscar Bobb could be poised for a breakout season should he be given the minutes.

Bobb, 20, scored six goals and assisted 15 for the Under-23’s last season and has been included in City’s pre-season tour of Asia, featuring in last week’s 5-3 victory over Yokohama in Japan.

His balletic feet, elegance and seamless ability to cut in from the right-flank are evocative of Mahrez. The Norwegian attacker was awarded the Under-23’s Player of the Year last season for the second year in a row.