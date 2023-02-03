Guardiola: More game-time the reason why Cancelo left for Bayern

Allowing the left back who has played more minutes than any other defender at Manchester City this season to leave will naturally invite questions. Player-manager fallout? A case of head being turned? Joao Cancelo’s sudden loan departure to Bayern Munich for the rest of the season has brought plenty of speculation.

However, the simple answer is that Cancelo, a Portugal international, wanted more game time than Pep Guardiola and City could offer. That may sound strange as Cancelo is City’s most capped defender this term, but also hints at the direction that City aim to head.

The 28-year-old started 19 games in all competitions prior to the World Cup break in November, with the only match he failed to start being a Champions League dead-rubber against Sevilla, in which he came on from the bench late on.

Yet, such consistency of selection was nowhere to be seen on Cancelo’s return following the World Cup. He started only three of City’s ten games, with one of those being as an advanced wing back in the Premier League win over Chelsea. Often Cancelo was an unused substitute.

Getty: T. Kleslich

The drop-off in minutes was stark and prompted Cancelo to evaluate whether he should remain at City or take up an offer elsewhere. He had considered ending his City career after a difficult first season in 2020 in which he took time to adapt to Guardiola’s style and training methods. But then became a staple of Guardiola’s team and was an instrumental part of the side that won successive league titles.

The timing of Cancelo’s exit, which will likely become permanent in the summer either that be to Bayern or another team, surprised many but the signs had been there. The emergence of 18-year-old Rico Lewis, who City staff see as the club’s No 1 full back for years to come, and Nathan Ake’s improved form have provided Guardiola with full backs in the mould that he wants.

The City manager and his coaching team undertook a review during the mid-season break and evaluated the team’s progress during the first part of the campaign. One subsequent result of that review was the desire for the team’s full backs to step into central midfield more than previously and not to overlap as traditional full backs.

Speaking of the change in approach and Cancelo’s departure to Germany, Guardiola said: “First I wish him the very best in his four months. Next season I don’t know what happens. [He has been] an incredible figure in the last two leagues we won.

“After the World Cup, we had a pre-season and decided to play, in some patterns, different. I liked what I watched. I gave more time to other players. His personality is he loves to play. He trains the best [but] the situation is he doesn’t play much.

“In the last years, he was one of the players with the most minutes. He needs to play to be happy, so we decided together, all three parties, to let him go to Munich. If Bayern Munich want Joao it’s because he’s an exceptional player. I won't say a bad word [about him], his work ethic, passion, skills. Everyone knows it.”

Getty: Tom Flather's

Guardiola said he had spoken with the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain about a possible replacement on deadline day but opted to wait a few months so they could potentially invest in the summer instead. “[Bayern's approach] happened one or two days before the window [closed],” Guardiola continued.

“As always I’m pleased with the squad. Being not sure, it’s better to have the money in the bank and don’t be criticised to spend more.”

'Spurs is tough place to visit'

City are five points behind league leaders Arsenal and Guardiola’s team next play away at Tottenham Hotspur who are fifth in the standings. Guardiola will be without John Stones as City try to reel in Arsenal, who have a game in hand, with the two teams still yet to play each other in the league this term.

City triumphed 4-2 over Spurs in the reverse fixture last month but have lost on each of their four previous visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions without scoring a goal. Asked about the recent record and why City have struggled away to Spurs, Guardiola responded: “Because they were better than us. We played decent games [but] missed penalties.

“Now with Antonio Conte [in charge], the quality they have up front, the organisation — they're a tough opponent, always have been in the last few years. They’ve been fighting for Champions League, they’ve been in the top four for many, many years. So it’s a tough place to go.”